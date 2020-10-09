Are you all ready for a soulful experience with Rahul Jain and Sonu Kakkar in their upcoming song, Pass Aao Na

MUMBAI: This year, Rahul Jain has entertained us with so many different melodies, and every track of his had a unique approach to touch our hearts. If we talk about his songs this year it has definitely been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and here he is back with another song, Pass Aao Na and this time in collaboration with Sonu Kakkar.

Rahul Jain surely knows how to hit the right notes to hooks us all to his track. With just the release of the poster, fans have been jumping with excitement. The poster is colorful and vibrant enough to allure us, and we wonder what more shades the song will have?

Rahul Jain’s songs are not just fun but impactful too. All of his songs are based on such beautiful themes from admiring mother’s love in Meri Maa, cherishing childhood memories with Pepsee song, and now Pass Aao Na, a song about missing your loved ones and longing for reunion with your friends and family. And as always, the wonderful lyrics are by Vandana Khandelwal, and we know these two create magic every time they are together. And this time, Sonu Kakkar will be adding her heartfelt voice to Rahul Jain’s soulful notes, and we can’t wait for the song to be out soon.