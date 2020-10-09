For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Oct 2020 11:25

Amaal Mallik: 'Saina' songs will break you beautifully

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has opened up on the songs he has scored for the forthcoming Saina Nehwal biopic.

Amaal took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday to write a long post about the songs for "Saina", which he says is the most special film of his career.

"#Saina is the most special film of my career with 2 amazingly penned songs by @manojmuntashir. #ChalWahinChale in the voice of @shreyaghoshal is my purest and has a very coming of age melody. The lyrics are to die for and they will break you beautifully.

"#Parinda (Saina's Anthem) is not your typical anthem song, it's so gritty that you will literally get up and go after your dreams as soon as you hear it. A never say die attitude. A song that has the potential to burn your doubts into ashes and make you get out there and fight for yourself. The lyrics and melody both have the spirit of never giving up. This song has one of the best lines that reek of burning positivity: 'Jab zindagi hain ek hi, do baar sochna kyun.'

"The 3rd is a romantic ballad sung by none other than the most youngest, supremely talented, India's Gobal Hearthrob, who also happens to be my brother: @armaanmalik.

"It's going to make you feel another kind of love, the forever kind, the one that waits, the one that says go live your dreams I'll be waiting for you forever and ever: #MainHoonNaTereSaath.

"This heartfelt song is penned by @kunaalvermaa and I believe it will win every kind heart," he concluded.

Starring Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal, the biopic is directed by Amole Gupte. The film also features Manav Kaul and Paresh Rawal.

(Source: IANS)

