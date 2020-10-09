‘Mile Ho Tum’ from Zee Music becomes the first Hindi Song to reach 1 Bn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: In a first in the Indian music history, Mile Ho Tum from Zee Music, Indian music label and a business vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has hit 1 Billion views on YouTube making it the first Hindi song to achieve this milestone.
The song was produced in-house by the Zee Music team and is India’s first song to reach 1B views featuring a musician. The song is one of the most popular and appreciated songs of Neha Kakkar and the landmark view is certainly a huge corroboration from music lovers. Mile Ho Tum was also the first song to have received 1Mn likes.
Speaking on this milestone, Zee Music Co.’s Business Head Anurag Bedi said, “We are very proud of the huge success of this song. This is a testament that Zee has the pulse of the content and has time and again managed to win hearts of music buffs across the globe and create tremendous buzz. This is a first in the Hindi music industry and we are thrilled with the response it garnered.”
He added, “At Zee we have produced and delivered award-winning content in-house through use of meaningful partnerships with artists and employing state-of-the-art technology. This landmark recognition will only inspire us to continue on this journey”
