You can't just miss Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's roka ceremony photos

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding rumours are the talk of the town.

Recently a picture of the couple has been buzzing on the Internet, and reports claim that the picture is from their roka ceremony.

The duo can be seen sitting on a couch with a gift basket joined by the latter’s parents. A fan club suggested that the photo was clicked at their roka ceremony. This picture is form last month, and recently news broke that they are planning to tie the knot this month-end. Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen holding hands too.

Nothing had been confirm as of now but the singers are both hinting with their cute messages in their post. In one of the pics of Rohanpreet, Neha commented: 'Baby you are the best.'

