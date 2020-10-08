For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Oct 2020 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

You can't just miss Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's roka ceremony photos

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding rumours are the talk of the town.

Recently a picture of the couple has been buzzing on the Internet, and reports claim that the picture is from their roka ceremony.

The duo can be seen sitting on a couch with a gift basket joined by the latter’s parents. A fan club suggested that the photo was clicked at their roka ceremony. This picture is form last month, and recently news broke that they are planning to tie the knot this month-end. Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen holding hands too.

Nothing had been confirm as of now but the singers are both hinting with their cute messages in their post. In one of the pics of Rohanpreet, Neha commented: 'Baby you are the best.'



View this post on Instagram


What’s up? Good Morning #RohanpreetSingh

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) on

Stay Tuned!

Tags
Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh roka Singer
Related news
News | 08 Oct 2020

A glimpse into Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar's journey has been through amazing twists and turns. From being a contestant on Indian Idol to being the judge on the show, she has set a bar for herslef. On 2006 the singer auditioned for the first time in Indian Idol with a hope of being a winner.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rahul Vaidya: B'wood singers not paid for film recordings

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback star Neha Kakkar recently made a shocking revelation about singers not being paid in the Hindi film industry while speaking to IANS. Now, Rahul Vaidya has made similar allegations.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Sukriti, Prakriti have 'perfect song for such intense times'

MUMBAI: Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar say their latest track is perfect for the intense times that people are currently facing.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

AC/DC's new album set for Nov 13 release

MUMBAI: Iconic rock band AC/DC have unveiled their first single, "Shot in the Dark", since 2014. It is part of their highly anticipated album, "POWER UP", which will release on November 13.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Kumar Sanu: Happy to see Arijit taking Indian music to places

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh has a strong fan base across the globe, and singer Kumar Sanu says it makes him happy to see the young artiste taking Indian music to all over the world.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
Georgia Andriani and Yawar Mirza all set to start shooting in Dubai for their upcoming single

MUMBAI: It won't be right to say that it is difficult to enter the entertainment industry if you are a model, but the struggle from becoming a...read more

2
Raghu Dixit releases new original single 'Tsunami' to encourage the adoption of animals

MUMBAI: Well known Bollywood Singer and Indie Artist 'Raghu Dixit' released his new (in Hind & Kannada) song 'Tsunami'. It's a duet with an...read more

3
Indian Musician Shyraa Roy ropes in International star Mohsin Abbas haider for her big budget upcoming song “Kamli”

MUMBAI: Soon after the announcement the entire team has been flooded with love and happy wishes calling it a mohabbat ka paigam by Pakistan to India...read more

4
Hungama Artist Aloud joins hands with Palash Sen for #IndiaForIndie campaign that seeks to support the independent music industry

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has partnered with Dr. Palash Sen, one of the most renowned...read more

5
A glimpse into Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar's journey has been through amazing twists and turns. From being a contestant on Indian Idol to being the judge on the show, she...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group