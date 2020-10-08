Raghu Dixit releases new original single 'Tsunami' to encourage the adoption of animals

MUMBAI: Well known Bollywood Singer and Indie Artist 'Raghu Dixit' released his new (in Hind & Kannada) song 'Tsunami'. It's a duet with an Animal Activist and Kannada actress 'Samyukta Hornad', which talks about the selfless love that pet animals drown us with. It's also a personal tribute to Thunti (Raghu's pet dog) and Gunda (Samyukta's pet dog).

The video was made to encourage people to adopt pet animals from animal rescue centres and give them a second chance and a forever home and, in return, these beautiful souls will surely fill all our lives with love that is completely unconditional and uncompromising.

Neeraj Rajawat, the lyricist in Hindi, got the emotion perfect in his words for the song. Raghavendra V Kamath, wrote words in Kannada to reflect the same sentiment.

Tsunami (Kannada) -

(Hindi) -

The idea behind such a beautiful video is Kannada Actress Samyukta Hornad. She came up with the idea to collect photographs of people with their pets and present their stories in the video.

She says, “We received an overwhelming number of nearly 1500 photographs of people with their pets and we were spoilt for choice.”

“We also had filmmaker-friend, Samuel Adams, to shoot a bit of live footage at Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre, Bengaluru. Samuel Adams edited the video too under Samyukta's direction. The result is a video that fills up everyone's heart with joy!” adds Raghu Dixit.

Composed, Sung, Recorded and Produced by Raghu Dixit, “The song was originally planned as a tribute to my lost pet 'Thunti', a female Indian street mongrel whom I adopted from the pet rescue home 'Lets Live Together' two years ago. I believe Thunti had a purpose behind her entry into my life. There is no other way to explain her presence in my life. She came at a time when I didn't want to live anymore, under acute depression and suicidal. Thunti made me realize how simple it is to be happy, taught me how to forgive, not carry baggage, how to live in the moment and nothing else really matters and all we need is an endless supply of Tsunami of Love!”

The original independent song is released and is available on all audio streaming platforms.

Raghu Dixit has voiced for varieties of songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. He has sung for famous Bollywood movies like Gully Boy, Chef, Quick Gun Murugan, Bewakoofiyaan