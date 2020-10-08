Hungama Artist Aloud joins hands with Palash Sen for #IndiaForIndie campaign that seeks to support the independent music industry

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has partnered with Dr. Palash Sen, one of the most renowned musicians in the independent music space, for #IndiaForIndie campaign. Initiated by Dr. Palash Sen, the campaign seeks to draw attention towards the plight of independent musicians who have been left without any source of income in the absence of concerts, gigs and other forms of live on-ground musical events. Live on change.org, with no limit on the number of signatures, the petition calls for immediate relief packages for singers, composers, lyricists, instrumentalists, sound engineers and others associated with the independent music industry. Additionally, it emphasizes on the need to have a recognized body to take care of issues related to the industry.

Talking about the petition, Dr. Palash Sen said, “Music is the most commonly consumed forms of entertainment in the country. Independent musicians have worked hard to keep their art form alive, in spite of tough competition from the mainstream industry. Signing the petition is a way to show solidarity with all those independent musicians who have entertained everyone over the years. It is a step towards ensuring that the independent music industry receives the recognition and support that it deserves.”

Elaborating on Hungama Artist Aloud’s support, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud was envisioned to be a platform that offers independent artists ample opportunities to share their talent with the world. We are glad to collaborate with Dr. Palash Sen and extend our support to a cause that affects everyone associated with the industry, as well as, listeners who consume the content created. We are certain that with enough support, we will be able to create an ecosystem that enables an independent music culture to flourish in the country.”

To sign the petition, please visit www.change.org/indiaforindie.