A glimpse into Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar's journey has been through amazing twists and turns. From being a contestant on Indian Idol to being the judge on the show, she has set a bar for herslef.
On 2006 the singer auditioned for the first time in Indian Idol with a hope of being a winner.
Dating back to her Indian Idol audition, she performed "Tinka Tinka" in front of judges Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan. They were quite impressed with her voice.
She soon got shortlisted and selected in Top 10.
Though she didn't win the competition, she made a name for herself in Bollywood.
Watch here:
Check below some of her mesmerising looks while being a judge in Indian Idol
View this post on Instagram
One of My Favourite looks 🦚

#JudgeSahiba #IndianIdol11 #NehaKakkar
View this post on Instagram
🦋

#NehaKakkar #JudgeSahiba @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial #Dharmendra #ZeenatAman
View this post on Instagram
Tu Kalla Hi Sohna Nai Zyada Na Baneya Kar Ve! 🙄🥰❤️🔥

#NehaKakkar #KallaSohnaNai
View this post on Instagram
The day when we celebrated My #30Million on #IndianIdol Sets ❤️

Also you can spot some #NeHearts who came to surprise me 🥰😇

#NehaKakkar #IndianIdol11 #NehuDiaries
View this post on Instagram
The Only Indian Musician to Have The Instagram Trophy! And One of the Only 5 people in India to get this one!! 💪🏼♥️ #Gratitude 🙏🏼 Thank you Instagram, Thanks to My Family @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial Mom Dad, Thanks to each one of You and ofcource My #NeHearts 😘🙏🏼

#NehaKakkar #TheMostFollowedIndianMusician

#IndianIdol11
