A glimpse into Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar's journey has been through amazing twists and turns. From being a contestant on Indian Idol to being the judge on the show, she has set a bar for herslef.

On 2006 the singer auditioned for the first time in Indian Idol with a hope of being a winner.

Dating back to her Indian Idol audition, she performed "Tinka Tinka" in front of judges Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan. They were quite impressed with her voice.

She soon got shortlisted and selected in Top 10.

Though she didn't win the competition, she made a name for herself in Bollywood.

Check below some of her mesmerising looks while being a judge in Indian Idol