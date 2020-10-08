For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Oct 2020 13:52

Billie Eilish to livestream concert on 24 Oct

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is performing a livestream concert on Saturday, October 24. The event—titled WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM—will stream at the artist’s website. Eilish will be performing from Los Angeles. Check out the announcement below.

Eilish had just begun her tour in support of her Grammy-winning debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? when the pandemic effectively shut down the live concert industry. Since then, she’s performed during benefit livestreams (like the iHeart Living Room Concert for America and One World: Together at Home), relaunched her radio show, released a short film that was intended for the tour, shared the single “my future,” performed at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, teamed with her brother FINNEAS for a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert,” and, most recently, played her James Bond song “No Time to Die” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Check out Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2019,” featuring Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” at No. 10.

Billie Eilish Bad Guy No Time to Die
