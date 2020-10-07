Shawn Mendes doesn't sing privately for Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes might be feeling a bit nervous to perform in front of Camila Cabello.
Though the "Señorita" superstars have collaborated on multiple songs together professionally, the "Wonder" artist has revealed that he doesn't perform for his girlfriend in private. During a phone conversation on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the 22-year-old explained that he's currently house sitting for Cabello in Los Angeles while she's away in London.
As fans may know, Cabello has been in London working on her upcoming Cinderella movie. "So it's not really a sleepover," Mendes noted. "I just basically use the utilities and sleep in the bed. That's really my version of house sitting."
"I'm lucky, she's coming back tomorrow," he shared. "I haven't seen her in like a month and a half so I'm super excited."
Despite his excitement, don't expect Mendes to serenade his leading lady when she walks in the door. As he admitted during the radio interview, he doesn't typically sing privately for Cabello.
While you might expect the two musical artists to enjoy singing to each other, it actually sounds a bit nerve-wracking. When asked if he'll play his own music for Cabello when she gets home, Mendes explained, "You definitely don't just sing to your girlfriend, especially when your girlfriend is also a singer."
Instead, Mendes said that they enjoy listening to Latin music together. "She knows what they're saying in the songs, I don't know what they're saying," he told the radio hosts. "I'm just feeling this beautiful Latin vibe and it just kind of puts me at ease."
Since Mendes at Cabello have been spending time apart while she films overseas, fans on social media began to speculate about their relationship status. However, Cabello-who first sparked romance rumors with Mendes in 2019-shut down the breakup rumors while supporting his new music.
"the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," Cabello wrote in a Sept. 30 Instagram post. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart."
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy’s song “Tiny Town,” which has already garnered over 2 million audio and video...read more
MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber never wanted to pack on the PDA with Justin Bieber. But you know what they say: Never say never. The model admitted in Vogue...read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has continually strived towards empowering and inspiring it’s listeners through its...read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of their new album, The Album, BLACKPINK is all set to appear on the South Korean variety show Running Man. As reported...read more
MUMBAI: YG Entertainment released an updated statement, revealing intentions to delete scenes involving Jennie's controversial nurse outfit in...read more