Kasbo links up with Vancouver Sleep Clinic on single 'Lune' the final single ahead of the new album

MUMBAI: Swedish maestro Kasbo has unveiled his latest single, ‘Lune’, the final teaser ahead of his widely anticipated second album ‘The Making Of A Paracosm’. A collaborative effort with Australian indie dance outfit Vancouver Sleep Clinic, ‘Lune’ comes out 7th October.

A flickering dose of melodic electronica, ‘Lune’ sees Kasbo and Vancouver Sleep Clinic create a hedonistic soundscape while conceiving an effortless indie-electronic crossover record. Underpinning the track, Kasbo’s distinct synths and flawless drum patterns are met with the obfuscated and ethereal vocals of Vancouver Sleep Clinic frontman Tim Bettinson transporting the listener to a realm away from our own.

Discussing the new single Kasbo said: “I started Lune right before my Places We Don't Know tour in late 2018 where Tim was supporting me. I remember working on the song in the back of the tour bus and thinking to myself that Tim would be the perfect fit for the song, having been inspired by falsetto vocals from Bon Iver and Sigur Ros when making the instrumental. We never ended up recording anything on tour but in March this year, I convinced him to come to Gothenburg to hang out and record in my studio. He came and that night was when corona really broke loose, Trump announced he was closing travel to the states, and Tim who was going back there was really confused over what to do. It all felt like a big movie, it felt like we both know were stranded in Gothenburg all of a sudden, which was a very surreal feeling at the time. We ended up recording the vocals for Lune that same night. Tim is a pro and came up with the melody line really fast and we spent the rest of the night fine-tuning the mixing, lyrics, and overall vibe. So happy we finally made something happen together.”

Vancouver Sleep Clinic frontman Tim Bettinson added: “I've been a fan & friend of Carl's for a while now and was grateful to finally be able to collaborate with him on Lune when I spent a couple of special days visiting his hometown earlier this year. To me Lune feels like a sonic representation of the sacred conversations you share with a memory forever lingering in your dreams.”

It follows ‘Staying In Love’, ‘Skogsrå’, ‘Show You’ and ‘Play Pretend’, recent singles that have already amassed almost 2 million combined Spotify streams, with all four tracks set to appear on Kasbo’s sophomore album The Making Of A Paracosm, out 23rd October.

Since the release of his debut album Places We Don’t Know in 2018, the Gothenburg artist has gone from strength to strength, garnering over 200 million streams and the support from tastemaker publications such as Fader, Complex and Dancing Astronaut.

The brainchild of ambient singer, songwriter and producer Bettin, Vancouver Sleep Clinic formed in Brisbane in 2013. They have since released two studio albums, three EPs and a slew of singles, also supporting the likes of London Grammar, Daughter and The Naked and Famous.

With yet another stellar single release under his belt, Kasbo is perfectly poised for the release of his hotly anticipated second album.

The Making of a Paracosm Album Tracklist

1 The Making of a Paracosm

2 Play Pretend (feat. Ourchives)

3 Shut the World Out (feat. Frida Sundemo)

4 Blur

5 För Evigt (feat. Florian Rosetti)

6 Talk Slow (feat. Noomi)

7 Augusti, 05:19 (Interlude)

8 Vittra

9 Lune (feat. Vancouver Sleep Clinic)

10 Skogsrå

11 Hemma

12 Staying in Love (feat. Nea)

13 Show You

14 Snö (feat. Freja The Dragon)