Georgia Andriani and Yawar Mirza all set to start shooting in Dubai for their upcoming single

MUMBAI: It won't be right to say that it is difficult to enter the entertainment industry if you are a model, but the struggle from becoming a common man to a supermodel is real! The latest person, however, to enter the music and entertainment industry is supermodel Yawar Mirza, who’s debut single, ‘Habibi’ is set to release by the end of the year.
Yawar Mirza hails from a small city in Madhya Pradesh. Like most of us, Yawar dreamt of becoming an actor and came to the Bollywood capital, Mumbai to follow his passion. He was uder the notion that he would have it easy and soon be a star but, as he says, “It was Mumbai that taught me that only strong efforts are well paid here. I struggled for six months in the city, trying to make my name in something worthwhile but saw no success. Every audition or photo-shoot I went for, I was told that a fat guy like me can never be a star. I took that as constructive criticism and worked hard on myself to this day, when I finally am shooting for my debut single, ‘Habibi’”.
But this isn’t the supermodel’s first break, Yawar got his first break in a TVC with ‘Tata Docomo’. After that, projects just simply happened to line up for him. From a TVC for ‘Sheffield’ to a TVC for a hair colour brand, he just had good things coming for him. His first step towards becoming a supermodel was with Reshma Riyaz Gangji. Walking for her label, ‘Libas’ in 2018, brought him the ultimate recognition of a model on which Yawar says, “When i went for the look test, Reshma was so impressed that she prebooked me for all her future shows”.
Yawar's recent work includes his Jalesh Cruise Show for ‘Libas’ in January and walking for ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’ in March. When asked about how he feels about his debut single, ‘Habibi’ he said, “2020 might not have been a good year for most people but for me it has been quite impressive. I feel extremely delighted about the new opportunity of working in a music video and I’m immensely grateful for it. The video is being produced by TYF Productions films and October, 2020 marks the begininng for the shoot of song. ‘Habibi’ is a love song and is shot completely in Dubai. The track is sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by Kausar Jamot. The outlook of the song is middle-eastern. I am really excited about the number."
The song was scheduled to release in March but as we all know Covid-19 pandemic had already delayed many projects. The video shoot had been deferred to now, October, and the song is set to release by the end of the year. The song will also star Georgia Andriani, who is an international model and girlfriend of popular Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. The single is being directed by Aman Prajapat with Ruchikaa Maheshwarii as an Executive Producer.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar all set to make you fall in love with ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ The winning team of director duo Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and...read more
MUMBAI: YG Entertainment released an updated statement, revealing intentions to delete scenes involving Jennie's controversial nurse outfit in...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop girl band BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky's trailer is finally out featuring Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie at their vulnerable best. Check...read more
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik has owned 2020 till now and with an MTV EMA nomination for The Best India Act, the 25-year-old doesn’t seem to be in a mood to...read more
MUMBAI: After two back to back successful hits with VYRL Originals, the multi-talented twins Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar are back with another eye-...read more