News |  07 Oct 2020 14:58

Divya Khosla Kumar Wows with her looks and performance in Teri Aankhon Mein

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar all set to make you fall in love with ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’

The winning team of director duo Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and actress Divya Khosla Kumar reunite for the love song of the year, 'Teri Aankhon Mein' presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The trio last collaborated on the chartbuster 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' that went on to cross 330 million views on YouTube.

With vocals by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the musical love story featuring Divya Khosla Kumar with Pearl V Puri takes audiences through a special journey of love as the saga unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a mystical rainy night.

Promising audiences a sweet, sentimental story and unforgettable music, 'Teri Aankhon Mein' is composed by Manan Bhardwaj with lyrics by Kumaar. The musical also boasts of a creative concept and ample nostalgia in the video.

Divya Khosla Kumar, who is a lucky mascot for the director-duo turns up the glam quotient with her look in 'Teri Aankhon Mein'. The actress shot for the romantic song in Mumbai for 4 days within all safety guidelines.

Talking about the musical says Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru, “It is always amazing discovering more stories and more songs with Divya Khosla Kumar. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have brought life to Kumaar’s lyrics and Manan’s composition. This is about the magic that unfolds on one night and is truly a special musical offering."

Says Divya Khosla Kumar, “The song ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’ was a huge hit and we hope audiences enjoy ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ just as much. The rehearsals were rigorous and we also worked hard on my look which is very glamorous, sophisticated, and contemporary. This is a pure and magical love song and I’m so happy to reunite with Radhika and Vinay on this musical.”

Bhushan Kumar says, "We are happy to bring together the winning team of 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' with another romantic and nostalgic musical. 'Teri Aankhon Mein' has a beautiful melody, interesting storyline and fabulous vocals. This is an extremely special love song and we are confident audiences will love it."

The love song is out today on T-Series' YouTube channel .

Song link -

Divya Khosla Kumar Bhushan Kumar Darshan Raval music
