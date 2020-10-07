BLACKPINK set to appear on first variety show 'Running Man'

MUMBAI: Following the release of their new album, The Album, BLACKPINK is all set to appear on the South Korean variety show Running Man. As reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment has confirmed that the popular K-Pop girl band will feature on SBS' show almost after 3 years and 10 months. BLACKPINK last appeared on the show, back in December 2016.
Ever since then, the band wasn't usually seen participating in Korean variety shows due to their packed schedule, concerts and world tour. According to ZAPZEE, besides Running Man, BLACKPINK will also appear in JTBC's Knowing Bros on October 16. The outlet suggests that the band was last seen on the show in 2017. The anticipation about their arrival on both the shows has skyrocketed amongst their farm army.
The all-girl K-pop band rose to international fame and acclaim with the release of their songs like How You Like That, Whistle, Kill this Love and more. The group recently released their first-ever studio album namely, The Album on October 2. Within just a few days of its release, The Album has made a stunning amount of sales.
The Album consists of eight new songs which were made in collaboration with prominent artists like Tommy Brown, Teddy and more. As reported by Manila Bulletin, their album has already recorded the sale of 1 million due to pre-orders worldwide. The sale is comprised of the selling of 670,000 copies in South Korea, 340,000 copies in Europe and the US.
In the following days to come, the total sale is expected to be higher. Meanwhile, their new single Lovesick Girls has created a massive buzz around. The video features all the quartet in pain due to love.
