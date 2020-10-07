BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky's trailer is out showcasing emotional stirring scene

MUMBAI: K-pop girl band BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky's trailer is finally out featuring Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie at their vulnerable best. Check out the emotionally stirring trailer below.

October 2020 is definitely being kind to BLINKS as BLACKPINK finally released their highly-awaited first official studio album BLACKPINK - The Album featuring bops like Lovesick Girls and Bet You Wanna ft. Cardi B. Now, BLINKS are also gearing for BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky which is Netflix's first K-pop documentary based on the popular South Korean girl group's rise to stardom.

A brand new trailer for BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky was recently unveiled and it sees Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie at their most vulnerable pouring their hearts out. We see the members working together in the studio as the voiceover narrates, "Our next guests are the best charting Korean girl group of all time. K-pop sensations, BLACKPINK." Defining K-pop as a "worldwide global phenomenon", Jennie reveals that what makes K-pop, K-pop is the time the members spend as a trainee. We're shown glimpses of their home life as the members live together calling it a "boarding school trainee version."

"I had never even imagined myself living apart from my family. I'm going to cry," a teary-eyed Rosé confessed. Lisa admitted how they were faced with competition from the get-go while Jisoo stated, "I'd ask myself 'Do you want to give up because it's not easy?'" However, the members gushed that when it was the four of them, the whole thing worked as they just clicked. Jennie wanted people to see the potential in them while Jisoo added, "Then came the pressure for our next thing."

We're then shown BLACKPINK'S big Coachella moment in 2019 while Jennie exclaims how they couldn't imagine thousands of people singing in Korean as Lisa has an emotional moment on stage. Teddy Park, producer and songwriter, who plays an important part in BLACKPINK's success confessed how fans now want more and more from the girl group.