BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky's trailer is out showcasing emotional stirring scene

MUMBAI: K-pop girl band BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky's trailer is finally out featuring Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie at their vulnerable best. Check out the emotionally stirring trailer below.
October 2020 is definitely being kind to BLINKS as BLACKPINK finally released their highly-awaited first official studio album BLACKPINK - The Album featuring bops like Lovesick Girls and Bet You Wanna ft. Cardi B. Now, BLINKS are also gearing for BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky which is Netflix's first K-pop documentary based on the popular South Korean girl group's rise to stardom.
A brand new trailer for BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky was recently unveiled and it sees Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie at their most vulnerable pouring their hearts out. We see the members working together in the studio as the voiceover narrates, "Our next guests are the best charting Korean girl group of all time. K-pop sensations, BLACKPINK." Defining K-pop as a "worldwide global phenomenon", Jennie reveals that what makes K-pop, K-pop is the time the members spend as a trainee. We're shown glimpses of their home life as the members live together calling it a "boarding school trainee version."
"I had never even imagined myself living apart from my family. I'm going to cry," a teary-eyed Rosé confessed. Lisa admitted how they were faced with competition from the get-go while Jisoo stated, "I'd ask myself 'Do you want to give up because it's not easy?'" However, the members gushed that when it was the four of them, the whole thing worked as they just clicked. Jennie wanted people to see the potential in them while Jisoo added, "Then came the pressure for our next thing."
We're then shown BLACKPINK'S big Coachella moment in 2019 while Jennie exclaims how they couldn't imagine thousands of people singing in Korean as Lisa has an emotional moment on stage. Teddy Park, producer and songwriter, who plays an important part in BLACKPINK's success confessed how fans now want more and more from the girl group.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik has owned 2020 till now and with an MTV EMA nomination for The Best India Act, the 25-year-old doesn’t seem to be in a mood to...read more
MUMBAI: After two back to back successful hits with VYRL Originals, the multi-talented twins Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar are back with another eye-...read more
MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes might be feeling a bit nervous to perform in front of Camila Cabello. Though the "Señorita" superstars have collaborated on...read more
MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy’s song “Tiny Town,” which has already garnered over 2 million audio and video...read more
MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber never wanted to pack on the PDA with Justin Bieber. But you know what they say: Never say never. The model admitted in Vogue...read more