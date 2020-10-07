Armaan Malik nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards 2020

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik has owned 2020 till now and with an MTV EMA nomination for The Best India Act, the 25-year-old doesn’t seem to be in a mood to slow down! Creating waves across the globe, this marks a big milestone for Armaan on taking his music from India to the world.

Talking about the nomination Armaan says, “I am thrilled to know that my first international single ‘Control’ has earned this nomination! The amount of love and appreciation I have received these past few months has made me feel very confident about this new journey I’ve embarked on. I want to thank my Armaanians for always having my back and supporting me throughout my journey.”

To vote for Armaan Malik, click here - http://bit.ly/VoteAM4EMA

In 2020, Armaan became the first Indian singer-songwriter to be featured on the coveted Spotify Times Square billboard in New York.

Within this year itself, he has released 16 songs including his second English single ‘next 2 me,’ that led Billboard's inaugural Top Triller U.S. and Global charts for three weeks. Malik’s ‘Butta Bomma’ has become the most viewed Telugu song ever on YouTube garnering upwards of 400 million views. With Hindi songs like ‘Zara Thehro’,‘Beech Raaste’, and ‘Mera Intezaar Karna’, he has consistently trended on streaming platforms and established himself as one of the most popular multilingual singers in the world.