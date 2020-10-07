Armaan Malik nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards 2020

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik has owned 2020 till now and with an MTV EMA nomination for The Best India Act, the 25-year-old doesn’t seem to be in a mood to slow down! Creating waves across the globe, this marks a big milestone for Armaan on taking his music from India to the world.
Talking about the nomination Armaan says, “I am thrilled to know that my first international single ‘Control’ has earned this nomination! The amount of love and appreciation I have received these past few months has made me feel very confident about this new journey I’ve embarked on. I want to thank my Armaanians for always having my back and supporting me throughout my journey.”
To vote for Armaan Malik, click here - http://bit.ly/VoteAM4EMA
In 2020, Armaan became the first Indian singer-songwriter to be featured on the coveted Spotify Times Square billboard in New York.
Within this year itself, he has released 16 songs including his second English single ‘next 2 me,’ that led Billboard's inaugural Top Triller U.S. and Global charts for three weeks. Malik’s ‘Butta Bomma’ has become the most viewed Telugu song ever on YouTube garnering upwards of 400 million views. With Hindi songs like ‘Zara Thehro’,‘Beech Raaste’, and ‘Mera Intezaar Karna’, he has consistently trended on streaming platforms and established himself as one of the most popular multilingual singers in the world.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik has owned 2020 till now and with an MTV EMA nomination for The Best India Act, the 25-year-old doesn’t seem to be in a mood to...read more
MUMBAI: After two back to back successful hits with VYRL Originals, the multi-talented twins Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar are back with another eye-...read more
MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes might be feeling a bit nervous to perform in front of Camila Cabello. Though the "Señorita" superstars have collaborated on...read more
MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy’s song “Tiny Town,” which has already garnered over 2 million audio and video...read more
MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber never wanted to pack on the PDA with Justin Bieber. But you know what they say: Never say never. The model admitted in Vogue...read more