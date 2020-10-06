For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Oct 2020 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

We need more female writers in the film industry says noted Lyricist, writer Seepi Jha

MUMBAI: Starting her career as a lyricist for ad-films, singles and then films; writer Seepi Jha has come a long way today. Though coming from a small town of Madhya Pradesh; there was nothing that could stop the dreams of this young modern Indian woman. Seepi has written two Upcoming films and is working on her next film project currently. The first film is called 'Woh 3 Din' which has noted actors like Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The lyricist and writer shares that, "I have been fortunate to write a script which is liked by noted actors like Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma. I would like to also share with you all that in this film Sanjay ji has sung a song whose lyrics are written by me." When asked about her journey to becoming a film writer, Seepi adds, "It's been a long journey till date but I have been lucky to meet and work with the talented musicians and artists here. My mom and my husband have played a great role in my success today. I think we need more female writers and lyricists in our film industry today."

Currently the second film written by Seepi Jha is being shot at Dehradun with noted actors like Minnisha Lamba, Karanvir Bohra and Sanjay Mishra. Apart from films, she has also written songs of some singles such as Jutti and Raghupati Ragav.

Tags
Karamvir Bohra Seepi Jha music Sanjay Mishra Rajesh Sharma
Related news
News | 06 Oct 2020

Malayalam actor Anna Ben stars in pop-folk band When Chai Met Toast's new video, 'Kahaani'

MUMBAI: Multilingual pop-folk band, known for their feel-good music, When Chai Met Toast released a video for first Hindi single ‘Kahaani’ on October 6. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

RJ Anmol's energy is infectious: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol is all set to host one of the biggest musical shows on Colors. This show will also mark his debut as an achor on a music reality show on television.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

Alternative metal band Fenisia release new music

MUMBAI: Philosophical alternative metal band Fenisia have revealed a new video and single for their highly emotional ballad "Burned In My Brain". The video was directed by Dario Berardi.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit signs to DISCO:WAX/SONY MUSIC

MUMBAI: NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit has recently released his new single ‘Black and Blue’ on Disco:wax and One Seven earlier this month. Designed with the dancefloor in mind, the lively track straddles the lines of house and pop music.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

BIG FM's 'Dilli Ke Dhaakad…KEHTE HAI…ONLINE REH PAR FINE REH’ INITIATIVE SHEDS LIGHT ON THE CRITICAL ISSUE OF CYBER-SECURITY

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has continually strived towards empowering and inspiring it’s listeners through its various socially-relevant initiatives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Rattle debuts world's first music venture label making artists and inventors founders of their own companies to empower true change in music

MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Anmol's energy is infectious: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol is all set to host one of the biggest musical shows on Colors. This show will also mark his debut as an achor...read more

2
NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit signs to DISCO:WAX/SONY MUSIC

MUMBAI: NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit has recently released his new single ‘Black and Blue’ on Disco:wax and One Seven earlier this month. Designed...read more

3
NCPA to celebrate 'Joy of Giving' week in association with Enguru, India's largest live English learning app

MUMBAI: NCPA will conducting a series of workshops and screenings spanning music, dance, photography, magic and puppetry in an attempt to brighten...read more

4
Malayalam actor Anna Ben stars in pop-folk band When Chai Met Toast's new video, 'Kahaani'

MUMBAI: Multilingual pop-folk band, known for their feel-good music, When Chai Met Toast released a video for first Hindi single ‘Kahaani’ on October...read more

5
Shawn Mendes grateful for the love received for his latest music video

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently released his latest debut song “Wonder”, thanked his fans and his crew. The video depicts Shawn playing the piano...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group