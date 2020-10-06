We need more female writers in the film industry says noted Lyricist, writer Seepi Jha

MUMBAI: Starting her career as a lyricist for ad-films, singles and then films; writer Seepi Jha has come a long way today. Though coming from a small town of Madhya Pradesh; there was nothing that could stop the dreams of this young modern Indian woman. Seepi has written two Upcoming films and is working on her next film project currently. The first film is called 'Woh 3 Din' which has noted actors like Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The lyricist and writer shares that, "I have been fortunate to write a script which is liked by noted actors like Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma. I would like to also share with you all that in this film Sanjay ji has sung a song whose lyrics are written by me." When asked about her journey to becoming a film writer, Seepi adds, "It's been a long journey till date but I have been lucky to meet and work with the talented musicians and artists here. My mom and my husband have played a great role in my success today. I think we need more female writers and lyricists in our film industry today."

Currently the second film written by Seepi Jha is being shot at Dehradun with noted actors like Minnisha Lamba, Karanvir Bohra and Sanjay Mishra. Apart from films, she has also written songs of some singles such as Jutti and Raghupati Ragav.