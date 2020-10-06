RJ Anmol's energy is infectious: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol is all set to host one of the biggest musical shows on Colors. This show will also mark his debut as an achor on a music reality show on television. Jammin, a musical show that has industry bigwigs like Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Bappi Lahiri performing live along with a digital sensation, will be back with its third season on Colors this time. A weekend show, Jammin will follow after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss special episode on weekends.
RJ Anmol said, "My listeners are already aware of my love for retro music and they are big fans of my late night show on Radio. I play many retro songs in the show and people enjoy listening to my choice of songs on the show. I also do a lot of interesting trivia around singers, films and actors fro the retron songs on my show. So, I am really glad that I got an opportunity to host such a big show will stalwarts like Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik performing live in it. We will have many other singers perform live and it will be an entertaining show for music lovers."
Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu, who will be part of the first episode, said, "RJ Anmol's energy is infectious. He brings all of us into our elements and is able to make this entertaining for audiences."
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh also recently posted on his FB, about the show.
All we can say is; look out for RJ Anmol as he anchors the show effortlessly, with popular singing sensations of the country. Let him rock the show and make your evenings at home entertaining!
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit has recently released his new single ‘Black and Blue’ on Disco:wax and One Seven earlier this month. Designed...read more
MUMBAI: NCPA will conducting a series of workshops and screenings spanning music, dance, photography, magic and puppetry in an attempt to brighten...read more
MUMBAI: Multilingual pop-folk band, known for their feel-good music, When Chai Met Toast released a video for first Hindi single ‘Kahaani’ on October...read more
MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently released his latest debut song “Wonder”, thanked his fans and his crew. The video depicts Shawn playing the piano...read more
MUMBAI: It seems like this Pandemic is becoming quite lucky for actor and singer Deepti Sadhwani. As she is heading up for the third song in a row...read more