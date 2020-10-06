RJ Anmol's energy is infectious: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol is all set to host one of the biggest musical shows on Colors. This show will also mark his debut as an achor on a music reality show on television. Jammin, a musical show that has industry bigwigs like Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Bappi Lahiri performing live along with a digital sensation, will be back with its third season on Colors this time. A weekend show, Jammin will follow after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss special episode on weekends.

RJ Anmol said, "My listeners are already aware of my love for retro music and they are big fans of my late night show on Radio. I play many retro songs in the show and people enjoy listening to my choice of songs on the show. I also do a lot of interesting trivia around singers, films and actors fro the retron songs on my show. So, I am really glad that I got an opportunity to host such a big show will stalwarts like Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik performing live in it. We will have many other singers perform live and it will be an entertaining show for music lovers."

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu, who will be part of the first episode, said, "RJ Anmol's energy is infectious. He brings all of us into our elements and is able to make this entertaining for audiences."

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh also recently posted on his FB, about the show.

All we can say is; look out for RJ Anmol as he anchors the show effortlessly, with popular singing sensations of the country. Let him rock the show and make your evenings at home entertaining!