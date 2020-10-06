For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Oct 2020 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit signs to DISCO:WAX/SONY MUSIC

MUMBAI: NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit has recently released his new single ‘Black and Blue’ on Disco:wax and One Seven earlier this month. Designed with the dancefloor in mind, the lively track straddles the lines of house and pop music. Setting the stage for what’s to come, ‘Black and Blue’ effortlessly showcases DJ Xplicit’s undeniable studio talent.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: DJ XPLICIT ‘BLACK AND BLUE’ [ONE SEVEN/DISCO:WAX]

In addition to DJ Xplicit’s enticing soundscape, ‘Black and Blue’ was written by the multi-platinum, Beatport-charting singer/songwriter Naomi Wild. With her incomparable songwriting prowess, Naomi Wild injects the feel-good tune with her breathtaking lyrical composition. The lyrics convey a relatable message about the pitfalls of love and lust. The three-minute tune engulfs the listener from start to finish and provides an ethereal sonic atmosphere. The perfect addition to any summertime playlist, ‘Black and Blue’ is destined to light up any crowd post quarantine.

Hailing from New York City, the talented DJ, and producer has been honing his craft for quite some time. His love and passion for music quickly grew his skillset and opened the door to a vast amount of opportunities, including a long-standing position as a radio-show DJ for SiriusXM. His production catalog features a wide array of work including ‘Driver’ for Gyptian, ‘On A Mission’ for Richie Loop, and ‘Hard and Dun’ for T.O.K. Additionally, DJ Xplicit’s 2015 single ‘Love Breeze’ peaked at #8 on iTunes Top Charts. Stepping into a new chapter in his career, DJ Xplicit recently signed to Disco:wax/Sony Music as he prepares for an intriguing slew of releases down the line. Leaving much to be desired, ‘Black and Blue’ primes DJ Xplicit as an artist to watch for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Tags
New York City SiriusXM music DJ Explicit
Related news
News | 06 Oct 2020

Malayalam actor Anna Ben stars in pop-folk band When Chai Met Toast's new video, 'Kahaani'

MUMBAI: Multilingual pop-folk band, known for their feel-good music, When Chai Met Toast released a video for first Hindi single ‘Kahaani’ on October 6. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

We need more female writers in the film industry says noted Lyricist, writer Seepi Jha

MUMBAI: Starting her career as a lyricist for ad-films, singles and then films; writer Seepi Jha has come a long way today. Though coming from a small town of Madhya Pradesh; there was nothing that could stop the dreams of this young modern Indian woman.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

RJ Anmol's energy is infectious: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol is all set to host one of the biggest musical shows on Colors. This show will also mark his debut as an achor on a music reality show on television.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

Alternative metal band Fenisia release new music

MUMBAI: Philosophical alternative metal band Fenisia have revealed a new video and single for their highly emotional ballad "Burned In My Brain". The video was directed by Dario Berardi.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

BIG FM's 'Dilli Ke Dhaakad…KEHTE HAI…ONLINE REH PAR FINE REH’ INITIATIVE SHEDS LIGHT ON THE CRITICAL ISSUE OF CYBER-SECURITY

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has continually strived towards empowering and inspiring it’s listeners through its various socially-relevant initiatives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Rattle debuts world's first music venture label making artists and inventors founders of their own companies to empower true change in music

MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more

top# 5 articles

1
NCPA to celebrate 'Joy of Giving' week in association with Enguru, India's largest live English learning app

MUMBAI: NCPA will conducting a series of workshops and screenings spanning music, dance, photography, magic and puppetry in an attempt to brighten...read more

2
Malayalam actor Anna Ben stars in pop-folk band When Chai Met Toast's new video, 'Kahaani'

MUMBAI: Multilingual pop-folk band, known for their feel-good music, When Chai Met Toast released a video for first Hindi single ‘Kahaani’ on October...read more

3
Shawn Mendes grateful for the love received for his latest music video

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently released his latest debut song “Wonder”, thanked his fans and his crew. The video depicts Shawn playing the piano...read more

4
Lala Lala Lori: Third track in the row for actor, singer Deepti Sadhwani

MUMBAI: It seems like this Pandemic is becoming quite lucky for actor and singer Deepti Sadhwani. As she is heading up for the third song in a row...read more

5
BIG FM's 'Dilli Ke Dhaakad…KEHTE HAI…ONLINE REH PAR FINE REH’ INITIATIVE SHEDS LIGHT ON THE CRITICAL ISSUE OF CYBER-SECURITY

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has continually strived towards empowering and inspiring it’s listeners through its...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group