NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit signs to DISCO:WAX/SONY MUSIC

MUMBAI: NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit has recently released his new single ‘Black and Blue’ on Disco:wax and One Seven earlier this month. Designed with the dancefloor in mind, the lively track straddles the lines of house and pop music. Setting the stage for what’s to come, ‘Black and Blue’ effortlessly showcases DJ Xplicit’s undeniable studio talent.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: DJ XPLICIT ‘BLACK AND BLUE’ [ONE SEVEN/DISCO:WAX]

In addition to DJ Xplicit’s enticing soundscape, ‘Black and Blue’ was written by the multi-platinum, Beatport-charting singer/songwriter Naomi Wild. With her incomparable songwriting prowess, Naomi Wild injects the feel-good tune with her breathtaking lyrical composition. The lyrics convey a relatable message about the pitfalls of love and lust. The three-minute tune engulfs the listener from start to finish and provides an ethereal sonic atmosphere. The perfect addition to any summertime playlist, ‘Black and Blue’ is destined to light up any crowd post quarantine.

Hailing from New York City, the talented DJ, and producer has been honing his craft for quite some time. His love and passion for music quickly grew his skillset and opened the door to a vast amount of opportunities, including a long-standing position as a radio-show DJ for SiriusXM. His production catalog features a wide array of work including ‘Driver’ for Gyptian, ‘On A Mission’ for Richie Loop, and ‘Hard and Dun’ for T.O.K. Additionally, DJ Xplicit’s 2015 single ‘Love Breeze’ peaked at #8 on iTunes Top Charts. Stepping into a new chapter in his career, DJ Xplicit recently signed to Disco:wax/Sony Music as he prepares for an intriguing slew of releases down the line. Leaving much to be desired, ‘Black and Blue’ primes DJ Xplicit as an artist to watch for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.