NCPA to celebrate 'Joy of Giving' week in association with Enguru, India's largest live English learning app

MUMBAI: NCPA will conducting a series of workshops and screenings spanning music, dance, photography, magic and puppetry in an attempt to brighten the world of the young and curious who otherwise have limited access or exposure to these art forms.
This week, NCPA will celebrate Joy of Giving week from 2nd October to 8th October 2020 in association with Enguru, India's largest live English learning app.
Magical Moments by Dr. Kruti Parekh
Date: Tuesday, 6th October 2020
Time: 4 PM
Do you believe that we can do something out of the ordinary? Do you believe we all have powers we have never explored before? Dr Kruti Parekh, Asia`s only professional Female mentalist will take you on a journey of Mystery, Amazement and Mindboggling mental phenomena creating Magical Moments which will leave a smile on your face. A mystical magical entertainment show where your choices will define you and you will define the choices you will make
The World of Western Classical Music
Date: Monday, 5th October – 6 PM
Thursday, 8th October 2020 – 4 PM
A workshop to initiate students into one of the richest traditions of music by familiarizing them with symphony orchestras, the instruments they use, famous composers and their compositions.
Magic Moments by Dr. Kruti
Date: Tuesday, 6th October 2020
Time: 4PM
Dr. Kruti Parekh, Asia’s only professional woman mentalist and an award-winning international performer, is out with her new show. This live show on ZOOM will take participants on a journey of mystery, amazement and mindboggling mental phenomena.
Storytelling through dance by Swapnokalpa
Date: Wednesday, 7th October 2020
Time: 4 PM
A fun dance workshop focusing on animal movements as used in dance while portraying animal characters in fictional stories. The NCPA’s dance head takes participants on a fascinating journey of narrating stories through mudras.
