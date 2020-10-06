For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Oct 2020 12:17

Monali Thakur pens emotional note after father Shakti Thakur's demise

MUMBAI: Playback star Monali Thakur posted an emotional note in memory of her father, singer-actor Shakti Thakur, who passed away after a massive heart attack. He was 73.

Monali, who was in Switzerland at the time of death, posted a long note along with a few images of her father and her on Instagram on Monday. Shakti Thakur passed away the day before.

She wrote: "My father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him..

I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!

"I Love You so much Baba.. I feel you around me coz you are my Angel, protecting me from everything negative.. giving me wisdom.. I feel you more now.. Chhotu will be strong for you Baba..!! Amar Pronam tomake (my Pranam to you).. Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn't make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you.. Amar Baba.. bhalo thheko.. Tomar Chhoton tomar kaachhe aashbe thik shomoy moto.. abar dekha hobe.. onek aador (my father.. stay well.. Your Chhoton will be with you when the time is right.. we will meet again.. lots of love).." Monali concluded. She tagged the post with emojis of a heart, flowers, a musical note, musical instruments, a mic, and a clapboard.

Shakti Thakur was a singer and actor who primarily worked in Bengali films. He also sang for Bollywood films like "Pasand Apni Apni" (1983) and "Laakhon Ki Baat" (1984).

(Source: IANS)

