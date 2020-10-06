For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Malayalam actor Anna Ben stars in pop-folk band When Chai Met Toast's new video, 'Kahaani'

MUMBAI: Multilingual pop-folk band, known for their feel-good music, When Chai Met Toast released a video for first Hindi single ‘Kahaani’ on October 6.

Watch the video here:

The video for ‘Kahaani’ stars Anna Ben, a young Indian actor popular for her roles in Malayalam movies, who also incidentally is a fan and friend of the band.

The DIY video – necessitated by the pandemic and lockdown – was shot in Calicut with a 6-member crew, alongside an adorable kitten, Kimchi who is also featured in the video.

“We shot the video for Kahaani in the span of two days in a single location, changing it around for each sequence. We created a makeshift cafe, and shot half of the video inside a single room, which was actually our art director's home in Calicut,” say When Chai Met Toast (WCMT) of the process behind shooting the video.

Packed with characteristic WCMT sonic flourishes – gentle guitar plucking and the sounds of banjo – ‘Kahaani’ is a love song for those who met the right person at the wrong time. “The story revolves around a couple for whom things don't work out as planned, though they thought they were meant for each other. It’s that instant hit of realising that the relationship won’t work, but accepting fate and acknowledging the beautiful moments shared together,” the band adds.

‘Kahaani’ is a part of the Kochi-based band’s upcoming album, When We Feel Young, and follows two previously released tracks, ‘Maybe I can fly’ and the title track, ‘When we feel young’.

The four-piece indie-folk band from ‘the land of coconuts’ has amassed fans across the country with their infectious sound, pop infused with Western folk and deep rooted in Indian musical sensibilities. Their uplifting, radio-friendly songs bring together a kaleidoscope of musical styles and instruments under the wider umbrella of pop music. And their ability to convey ideas and emotions in a multitude of languages – Tamil, Hindi, or Malayalam sprinkled between the English verses – sets them apart from their contemporaries in the independent music landscape.

Made up of founding members Ashwin Gopakumar (vocals) and Achyuth Jaigopal (guitar and banjo), Palee Francis on keys and drummer Sailesh G Pai, When Chai Met Toast is a part of Spotify’s global emerging-artist program, RADAR.

When Chai Met toast Kahaani music
