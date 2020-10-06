Lee Brice stays at #1 on Mediabase and Billboard Charts

MUMBAI: Country music artist Lee Brice keeps his current radio single, “One Of Them Girls,” at the #1 spot on the Mediabase and Billboard charts for the second consecutive week. The single’s hold at the top of the charts makes this Brice’s first 2-week #1, 8th #1 hit, and third #1 in a row.
The single’s chart-topping success comes fresh off the announcement of his latest album, Hey World, which will be available everywhere on November 20th, and follows his #1 hit with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”
“Two weeks and still going strong?! Well I guess you know you’re writing with some great songwriters when you get a two-week number one!” shares Brice. “Thank you, Dallas, Ashley, and Ben…love all y’all! And a massive thank you to everyone at Country radio for all their support with this song!”
Brice has 11 consecutive RIAA single certifications along with multiple gold and platinum albums, has taken 8 radio singles to number one, performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks in 2020, and is just getting started. His upcoming album, Hey World, is set to release November 20, 2020, with the title track, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” and “One Of Them Girls” already available. Pre-order/pre-save Hey World HERE.
