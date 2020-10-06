For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Oct 2020 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

American Idol Winner Laine Hardy’s "Tiny Town" Will Be His Debut

MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy’s song “Tiny Town,” which has already garnered over 2 million audio and video streams, officially impacts Country radio this week as his debut single. Written by Michael Tyler and produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett), the down-to-earth lyrics ring with humble honesty coming from the Livingston, Louisiana (pop. 2,000) native.

As a bonus to fans anxiously awaiting more new music from Laine, he is also releasing a brand-new track called “Other LA” out Friday, October 9! This new song follows current single “Tiny Town,” and previously released songs “Ground I Grew Up On,” and “Let There Be Country.” Written by Laine along with Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan, and Dan Isbell, “Other LA” gives fans a glimpse into Laine’s journey with Idol.

“When all the hustle & bustle of the show was going on, I just missed some of the comforts from home. I love LA and being out there, but sometimes I miss my Other LA. Can’t keep a country guy locked in the city for too long.”

After a highly successful “Ground I Grew Up On” virtual tour with over 2 million views worldwide, Laine is excited to announce the “’Tiny Town’ Virtual Tour” kicks off this Thursday, October 8 with 8 new dates set for the fall. Tickets and information for upcoming digital dates are available now at https://lainehardy.bubbleup.live.

Laine Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar and later joined his brother playing at local clubs and bars for upwards of six hours a night, inspired by artists ranging from Morgan Wallen to Luke Combs and Elvis Presley to Mark Broussard. After winning American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring, headlining shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington and more.

