Alternative metal band Fenisia release new music

MUMBAI: Philosophical alternative metal band Fenisia have revealed a new video and single for their highly emotional ballad "Burned In My Brain". The video was directed by Dario Berardi. Watch it right now at this location.



"Burned In My Brain" is the third single from the band's new full-length album The Spectator which is out worldwide on October 30, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Ray Sperlonga (American Idol) at Rosary Lane Studios, mastered by Collin Davis (Imagica, Deeds of Flesh) at Imperial Mastering, and the cover art was designed by Charles Prabowo at Blackout Brother.



"Is there contact after death or does everything just disappear like dust in the wind?" asks frontman Nic Ciaz. "this is one of several questions our protagonist Lord Lumieres tries to answer in our concept album The Spectator. His painful memories push him to his limits as he embarks on the most difficult crusade of his life." Guitarist J Snake adds, "we actually started shooting this video in February, however the lockdowns interrupted our schedule. We weren't able to shoot the concept scenes until five months later!"

The Spectator is the band's third full-length concept album named after a historic newspaper published in England in the early 1700s. The paper quickly became the symbol of modern journalism, and the album is a profound philosophical story developed around the character Lord Lumieres, who is both a journalist and a man of science. The first single off the album "Lord Lumieres" identifies him as a metaphor for knowledge and truth. As the story unravels, Lord Lumieres investigates and unmasks the deceptions and lies of every plot made up by fanatical leaders of illusory cults. Other highlights off the album include "Manifesto", where Lord Lumieres declares his ideals to the world which are born from the enlightenment philosophy, and "Burned In My Brain" which elaborates how he scans both reality and oblivion, in search of the truth. Every song on the album is an epic musical adventure which awaits the listener.



Pre-order the album on iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play, and stream the singles via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more here.