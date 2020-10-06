For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Oct 2020 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Alternative metal band Fenisia release new music

MUMBAI: Philosophical alternative metal band Fenisia have revealed a new video and single for their highly emotional ballad "Burned In My Brain". The video was directed by Dario Berardi. Watch it right now at this location.

"Burned In My Brain" is the third single from the band's new full-length album The Spectator which is out worldwide on October 30, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Ray Sperlonga (American Idol) at Rosary Lane Studios, mastered by Collin Davis (Imagica, Deeds of Flesh) at Imperial Mastering, and the cover art was designed by Charles Prabowo at Blackout Brother.

"Is there contact after death or does everything just disappear like dust in the wind?" asks frontman Nic Ciaz. "this is one of several questions our protagonist Lord Lumieres tries to answer in our concept album The Spectator. His painful memories push him to his limits as he embarks on the most difficult crusade of his life." Guitarist J Snake adds, "we actually started shooting this video in February, however the lockdowns interrupted our schedule. We weren't able to shoot the concept scenes until five months later!"

The Spectator is the band's third full-length concept album named after a historic newspaper published in England in the early 1700s. The paper quickly became the symbol of modern journalism, and the album is a profound philosophical story developed around the character Lord Lumieres, who is both a journalist and a man of science. The first single off the album "Lord Lumieres" identifies him as a metaphor for knowledge and truth. As the story unravels, Lord Lumieres investigates and unmasks the deceptions and lies of every plot made up by fanatical leaders of illusory cults. Other highlights off the album include "Manifesto", where Lord Lumieres declares his ideals to the world which are born from the enlightenment philosophy, and  "Burned In My Brain" which elaborates how he scans both reality and oblivion, in search of the truth. Every song on the album is an epic musical adventure which awaits the listener.
 
Pre-order the album on iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play, and stream the singles via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more here.

Tags
Fenisia Manifesto Burned In My Brain music
Related news
News | 06 Oct 2020

Malayalam actor Anna Ben stars in pop-folk band When Chai Met Toast's new video, 'Kahaani'

MUMBAI: Multilingual pop-folk band, known for their feel-good music, When Chai Met Toast released a video for first Hindi single ‘Kahaani’ on October 6. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

We need more female writers in the film industry says noted Lyricist, writer Seepi Jha

MUMBAI: Starting her career as a lyricist for ad-films, singles and then films; writer Seepi Jha has come a long way today. Though coming from a small town of Madhya Pradesh; there was nothing that could stop the dreams of this young modern Indian woman.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

RJ Anmol's energy is infectious: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol is all set to host one of the biggest musical shows on Colors. This show will also mark his debut as an achor on a music reality show on television.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit signs to DISCO:WAX/SONY MUSIC

MUMBAI: NYC-based producer DJ Xplicit has recently released his new single ‘Black and Blue’ on Disco:wax and One Seven earlier this month. Designed with the dancefloor in mind, the lively track straddles the lines of house and pop music.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

BIG FM's 'Dilli Ke Dhaakad…KEHTE HAI…ONLINE REH PAR FINE REH’ INITIATIVE SHEDS LIGHT ON THE CRITICAL ISSUE OF CYBER-SECURITY

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has continually strived towards empowering and inspiring it’s listeners through its various socially-relevant initiatives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Rattle debuts world's first music venture label making artists and inventors founders of their own companies to empower true change in music

MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more

top# 5 articles

1
EDM Stalwarts with most streamed music, Zeus X Crona releases their latest track 'Bad Habits'

MUMBAI: Today, Zeus X Crona, the dominant name in the electronic music space have come up with their latest electro-pop single ‘Bad Habits’ under...read more

2
We need more female writers in the film industry says noted Lyricist, writer Seepi Jha

MUMBAI: Starting her career as a lyricist for ad-films, singles and then films; writer Seepi Jha has come a long way today. Though coming from a...read more

3
BIG FM's 'Dilli Ke Dhaakad…KEHTE HAI…ONLINE REH PAR FINE REH’ INITIATIVE SHEDS LIGHT ON THE CRITICAL ISSUE OF CYBER-SECURITY

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has continually strived towards empowering and inspiring it’s listeners through its...read more

4
ATKT revolutionises student creativity with a first-ever ATKT Campus League

MUMBAI: ATKT, India's biggest campus-talent platform, has worked with the top college fests in the country to create the ATKT Campus League (ACL), a...read more

5
Lala Lala Lori: Third track in the row for actor, singer Deepti Sadhwani

MUMBAI: It seems like this Pandemic is becoming quite lucky for actor and singer Deepti Sadhwani. As she is heading up for the third song in a row...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group