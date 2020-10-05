For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Oct 2020 18:49

Singer Simran Choudhary features in "Zaroorat" alongside Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI: Singer Simran Choudhary who is popularly known in featuring historical track Guzar Jayega with Amitabh Bachchan, recently lend her voice in the musical initiative “Zaroorat”- a social campaign that narrates the story of each and every individual who is going through a tough time amid pandemic.

Talking about the song Simran says “I feel immensely fortunate & blessed to be a part of “Zaroorat” and I’m sure the viewers are going to love it. Being a part of a project featuring inspirations like Shatrughan Sinha ji, Sonakshi Sinha, Dr. Kiran Bedi Ma’am, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi ji, Laxmi Aggarwal, Padma Vibhushan DR. Sonal Mansingh ji, Ani Choying Drolma, is something I could’ve never imagined for myself at such early stage of my career. The song brings out the message of the hour – “ Chal Zaroorat mein Zaroori ban jate hain “. It’s a story of all of us. It’s a message to stay united and stand for each”

“I'm also thankful to Mr Varun Prabhudayal Gupta for giving me this opportunity” she further adds.

The 23 year old singer leaves no stone unturned when it comes to getting applauds for her melodious voice. Being from Chandigarh, Simran has done tremendous work in the Punjab industry as well.

The song Zaroorat also features rapper 'Muhfaad' to make the message reach out to youth in the most sustainable way. Personalities like H.E Dr. Kiran Bedi, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh (Member of Parliament), Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Ani Choying Drolma has also joined hands in this social campaign initiative. The song also have eminent artists like Ajay Keswani, Violina, Shruti Unwind.

The song is Curated and Directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, presented by Republik Of Musik in association with Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records and produced by Ampliify Times, Subhash Bihani, Viral Motani, Pakkhi Hegde and Manoj Lakhiani. The official Radio Partner for Zaroorat is Red Fm.

