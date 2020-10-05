Shawn Mendes grateful for the love received for his latest music video

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently released his latest debut song “Wonder”, thanked his fans and his crew.
The video depicts Shawn playing the piano and demonstrating his trademark falsetto while lying down on the floor. Later, the singer escapes from a window to the "wonderland".
Sharing photos from behind the scene he captioned, “Thank you all for the love on the video & thank you to everyone who made it possible”
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more
Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more
MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more
MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa shared a latest behind the scene picture of her new music video Levitating on social media featuring DaBaby. Check the photos...read more
MUMBAI: L.A based DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Rob Tirea is firmly cementing his place on the dance music landscape with his unique hybrid...read more
MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have collaborated on a new love song, titled Teri aankhon mein. The duet will feature Pearl V Puri,...read more
MUMBAI: Last week, Actress Afreen Siddiqui’s latest song ‘Safe Side’ in collaboration with punjabi singer Kadir Thind launched under T-series banner...read more
MUMBAI: We finally have an answer! On Oct. 2, Shawn Mendes called into SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up and gave listeners some much needed insight...read more