News |  05 Oct 2020 16:06 |  By RnMTeam

Shawn Mendes grateful for the love received for his latest music video

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently released his latest debut song “Wonder”, thanked his fans and his crew.

The video depicts Shawn playing the piano and demonstrating his trademark falsetto while lying down on the floor. Later, the singer escapes from a window to the "wonderland".

Sharing photos from behind the scene he captioned, “Thank you all for the love on the video & thank you to everyone who made it possible”

Shawn Mendes wonder Singer music
