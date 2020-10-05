For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Oct 2020 15:11

Shawn Mendes addresses that painfully slow walk with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: We finally have an answer!

On Oct. 2, Shawn Mendes called into SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up and gave listeners some much needed insight into that viral video of him taking a painfully slow stroll with girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Fans might recall, the couple was caught by paparazzi in March walking on a Miami neighborhood at a glacial pace. As this was towards beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the singers were sticking close to home, however, the slow stroll gave many confused fans pause.

"There's this one video of Camila and I, and we're like, walking down the street really slow. We almost look like zombies from The Walking Dead," he began to explain. "And we're like, really - and everyone's like, 'What the heck is going on with them? Are they on drugs?' And I was like, it's funny 'cause in that moment we were just, pretty overwhelmed by the world. And we were like, 'Oh, man. This is a really hard time. This is scary for everyone.' And you know, we were just like, 'Let's just walk slow and kind of just meditate and be chill.'"

The "Youth" singer also added, "It was this really peaceful moment between us, but it's just so funny to see that, watching that video back. We were dying, laughing because we literally looked like zombies."

It was just days ago that Camila shut down breakup speculation as she gushed over her boyfriend's new song, "Wonder."

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," Camila wrote on Instagram. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

