News |  05 Oct 2020 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Oops! I Shared It Again: An anti-fake news anthem out now!

MUMBAI: In a world where it’s getting increasingly tougher to distinguish between fake news and truth, it is now important for each of us to pause before they share any forwarded message or any link that appeals to our biases. To ensure that this message gets understood - and shared - by everyone, celebrities from across film, TV, digital and media have come together for a music video for a song called ‘Oops! I Shared It Again’, a parody of Britney Spears’ classic, ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’. 

The song by youth media organisation, Yuvaa, features influencers Akash Banerjee, Gurmehar Kaur, Maanvi Gagroo, Nakuul Mehta, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Yahya Bootwala, as well as journalists Meghnad, Raghu Karnad and Shereen Bhan, all of whom have come together for a single purpose: to put the responsibility and onus of not sharing fake news on ourselves. 

The song has been re-created by Siddhant Bhosle and has been sung by Saba Azad and Siddhant Bhosle. It was made to support the Share Verified campaign, against fake news and misinformation. It is now live on YouTube and all other social media on @weareyuvaa.

Title:

Oops!... I Shared It Again: An anti-fake news anthem | Ft. Nakuul Mehta, The Deshbhakt, Maanvi, Shreya and more!

Description:

All of us are guilty of sharing fake news. This is an anthem that’ll make you Pause.. before you share. #TakeCareBeforeYouShare #Pause

CREDITS

A cover of the Original Song: Oops!... I Did It Again

Artist: Britney Spears

Writers: Rami Yacoub, Max Martin

All rights to the original song belong to: Sony Music Entertainment and all the original publishers

OOPS! I Shared it Again

A Yuvaa Original

Singer: Saba Azad, Siddhant Bhosle

Music: Siddhant Bhosle

Lyrics: Kevin Lee, Nikhil Taneja

Director: Sakshi Gurnani

Creative Producer: Kevin Lee

DoP: Juhi Sharma

Editor (Offline): Ganesh Negi

Exec. Producer: Nirbhay Kumar

Choreographers: Chitra Jain and Neha Kher

Assistant Director: Lakshaya Rastogi

Director’s Assistant: Aseer Adeeb

Post-production: Untitled Production

Music Production: Andrew Haak, Siddhant Bhosle

Mixing Mastering: Praveen Murlidhar

