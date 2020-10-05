Indian Idol 12 is happy to get this trio back together

MUMBAI: Indian Idol which has been a stage for all the aspiring singers is back with its 12th season.

Indian Idol’s amazing trio of judge Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya have started shooting for Indian Idol from 1st Oct.

To share their excitement Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani shared a slow-motion video, where we will see these rock stars gracing the stage of Indian Idol.

The auditions for this season happened virtually keeping everyone’s safety intact. All the contestants had to upload their video on Sony Liv App.

All the music enthusiasts get ready to witness humongous talent on the sets of Indian Idol which will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television very soon.