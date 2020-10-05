Indian Idol 12 is happy to get this trio back together

MUMBAI: Indian Idol which has been a stage for all the aspiring singers is back with its 12th season.
Indian Idol’s amazing trio of judge Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya have started shooting for Indian Idol from 1st Oct.
To share their excitement Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani shared a slow-motion video, where we will see these rock stars gracing the stage of Indian Idol.
The auditions for this season happened virtually keeping everyone’s safety intact. All the contestants had to upload their video on Sony Liv App.
All the music enthusiasts get ready to witness humongous talent on the sets of Indian Idol which will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television very soon.
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more
Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more
MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol judge-singer Neha Kakkar is set to tie knot soon with first runner-up from the second season of music reality show “India’s...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa shared a latest behind the scene picture of her new music video Levitating on social media featuring DaBaby. Check the photos...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is taking the mic. The singer is set to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, dick clark productions and NBC announced on...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol which has been a stage for all the aspiring singers is back with its 12th season. Indian Idol’s amazing trio of judge Neha...read more
MUMBAI: A complete wedding music album had ghosted on Indian households until the music of Ginny Weds Sunny dropped. As the movie is centred around a...read more