Get ready to dance to a rocking baraat track - Phoonk Phoonk from Ginny Weds Sunny out now!

MUMBAI: A complete wedding music album had ghosted on Indian households until the music of Ginny Weds Sunny dropped. As the movie is centred around a wedding, the songs reflect a celebratory spirit at the time of nuptials. The latest song to have released from the movie by its music partner, Sony Music India is the happening baraat track - Phoonk Phoonk.

The song has been composed by Gaurav Chatterji, penned by Sandeep Gaur and sung by Neeti Mohan, Jatinder Singh and Harjot K. Dhillon. Talking about the song, Sanujeet Bhujabal, Senior Director - Marketing, Sony Music India says, "For Phoonk Phoonk, we were lucky to have an ensemble of talented musicians and singers who put their minds and talent together to create it. It is a fun-filled peppy number that has a baraat vibe."

The highlight of the new baraat song is that it has a pumped-up Punjabi beat and it is meant to inspire dancing with abandon. Composed by Gaurav Chatterji, penned by Sandeep Gaur and sung by Neeti Mohan, Jatinder Singh and Harjot K. Dhillon, Phoonk Phoonk is now available on all streaming platforms.