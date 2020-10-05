For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Oct 2020 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Zinc Ft. Andreya Triana - 'Baby Its You' out now

MUMBAI: Seeing the summer out with a bang, DJ Zinc releases energetic dance anthem, ‘Baby Its You’ out today on his own Bingo Records.

Featuring the husky vocals of Andreya Triana, DJ Zinc goes back to a familiar sound on this juggernaut, providing the unseeming collaboration with a catchy vocal hook and stabbing synths.

Andreya Triana is the next British talent to join forces with DJ Zinc, following a line of recent collaborations with incredible UK talents Maverick Sabre, Alicai Harley and Kudu Blue.

“I love Andreya and was waiting for the right moment for us to work together, and this track felt perfect. The depth of soul in her voice made every step of recording and mixing the track an absolute pleasure!“ Says DJ Zinc.

Legendary London based dance music DJ and record producer DJ Zinc is well known for his effortless finesse in pioneering new styles and jumping between musical genres in both underground and commercial worlds. Since his era defining release of ‘Super Sharp Shooter’ and ‘138 Trek’, the DJ producer has gone on to accomplish remarkable achievements over the span of his career including releasing on the biggest dance labels as well as his own, playing the largest gigs and festivals, to going back to his roots in radio on the most sought stations and shows.

Andreya Triana rose to fame with her skilful improvisation skills, using her smokey tones and underlying soul alongside meticulous production to create a multi-genre sound. Working with prestigious producers Flying Lotus and Bonobo, Andreya took her place as one of the UK’s most prestigious singer-songwriters with singles ‘Hard Place’, ‘That’s Alright With Me’, ‘Girl’ and most recently featured on Schwarzkofp’s Generation Colour advert with track ‘Woman’.

‘Baby Its You’ Ft Andreya Triana joins DJ Zinc’s summer 2020 prodigious line of releases and is out now.

Tags
Baby it’s you Andreya Triana DJ Zinc Singer
Related news
News | 05 Oct 2020

Singer Simran Choudhary features in "Zaroorat" alongside Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI: Singer Simran Choudhary who is popularly known in featuring historical track Guzar Jayega with Amitabh Bachchan, recently lend her voice in the musical initiative “Zaroorat”- a social campaign that narrates the story of each and every individual who is going through a tough time amid pand

read more
News | 05 Oct 2020

Rob Tirea teases debit EP with first single 'Hold Me'

MUMBAI: L.A based DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Rob Tirea is firmly cementing his place on the dance music landscape with his unique hybrid blend of dance music.

read more
News | 05 Oct 2020

Shawn Mendes grateful for the love received for his latest music video

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently released his latest debut song “Wonder”, thanked his fans and his crew. The video depicts Shawn playing the piano and demonstrating his trademark falsetto while lying down on the floor. Later, the singer escapes from a window to the "wonderland".

read more
News | 05 Oct 2020

Shawn Mendes addresses that painfully slow walk with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: We finally have an answer! On Oct. 2, Shawn Mendes called into SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up and gave listeners some much needed insight into that viral video of him taking a painfully slow stroll with girlfriend Camila Cabello.

read more
News | 05 Oct 2020

Demi Lovato to perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is taking the mic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Rattle debuts world's first music venture label making artists and inventors founders of their own companies to empower true change in music

MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more

News
ShareChat signs global music licensing deal with Times Music

MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more

Interviews
'Map Of Me' is here to help channelize young people and make them problem solvers: Lisa Heydlauff

Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more

top# 5 articles

1
Get ready to dance to a rocking baraat track - Phoonk Phoonk from Ginny Weds Sunny out now!

MUMBAI: A complete wedding music album had ghosted on Indian households until the music of Ginny Weds Sunny dropped. As the movie is centred around a...read more

2
Dhvani Bhanushali: Shooting for music video after 5 months was heavenly

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says that shooting for her new music video after a gap of five months was a heavenly experience. Her new song "Baby...read more

3
Demi Lovato to perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is taking the mic. The singer is set to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, dick clark productions and NBC announced on...read more

4
Monali Thakur pens emotional note after father Shakti Thakur's demise

MUMBAI: Playback star Monali Thakur posted an emotional note in memory of her father, singer-actor Shakti Thakur, who passed away after a massive...read more

5
Lala Lala Lori: Third track in the row for actor, singer Deepti Sadhwani

MUMBAI: It seems like this Pandemic is becoming quite lucky for actor and singer Deepti Sadhwani. As she is heading up for the third song in a row...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group