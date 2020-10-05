DJ Zinc Ft. Andreya Triana - 'Baby Its You' out now

MUMBAI: Seeing the summer out with a bang, DJ Zinc releases energetic dance anthem, ‘Baby Its You’ out today on his own Bingo Records.

Featuring the husky vocals of Andreya Triana, DJ Zinc goes back to a familiar sound on this juggernaut, providing the unseeming collaboration with a catchy vocal hook and stabbing synths.

Andreya Triana is the next British talent to join forces with DJ Zinc, following a line of recent collaborations with incredible UK talents Maverick Sabre, Alicai Harley and Kudu Blue.

“I love Andreya and was waiting for the right moment for us to work together, and this track felt perfect. The depth of soul in her voice made every step of recording and mixing the track an absolute pleasure!“ Says DJ Zinc.

Legendary London based dance music DJ and record producer DJ Zinc is well known for his effortless finesse in pioneering new styles and jumping between musical genres in both underground and commercial worlds. Since his era defining release of ‘Super Sharp Shooter’ and ‘138 Trek’, the DJ producer has gone on to accomplish remarkable achievements over the span of his career including releasing on the biggest dance labels as well as his own, playing the largest gigs and festivals, to going back to his roots in radio on the most sought stations and shows.

Andreya Triana rose to fame with her skilful improvisation skills, using her smokey tones and underlying soul alongside meticulous production to create a multi-genre sound. Working with prestigious producers Flying Lotus and Bonobo, Andreya took her place as one of the UK’s most prestigious singer-songwriters with singles ‘Hard Place’, ‘That’s Alright With Me’, ‘Girl’ and most recently featured on Schwarzkofp’s Generation Colour advert with track ‘Woman’.

‘Baby Its You’ Ft Andreya Triana joins DJ Zinc’s summer 2020 prodigious line of releases and is out now.