Dhvani Bhanushali: Shooting for music video after 5 months was heavenly

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says that shooting for her new music video after a gap of five months was a heavenly experience.
Her new song "Baby girl", which also features singer Guru Randhawa was shot in Goa last month.
"Throughout the lockdown, the one thing that many of us missed was getting out of the confines of our homes. So, shooting for 'Baby girl' in Goa after five months was a heavenly experience," said Dhvani.
"Even though two of my songs ‘Jeetenge hum' and ‘Gallan goriyan' released during lockdown, I really missed going out in the field, trying out the best outfits for a song, practising the choreography and spending time with my team. It felt exhilarating to spend quality time with my team away from home," she added.
She shared how the entire crew of "Baby girl" took precautions while shooting the song.
"We had to be extra cautious while shooting the song. The entire team made a serious effort to keep on sanitising, wore masks, gloves and PPE kits as a precaution. While times have changed, we tried our level best to make this a comfortable as well as an enjoyable experience for everyone," she said.
(Source: IANS)
