News |  05 Oct 2020 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato to perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is taking the mic.

The singer is set to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, dick clark productions and NBC announced on Thursday, Oct. 1. The award show, which will broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, comes just weeks since she split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in late September.

While the show has not disclosed what specifically she will be serenading viewers with, Lovato did just release a new single, "Still Have Me," on the heels of her breakup. According to Thursday's announcement, she will "give a world premiere performance of new music," so her latest drop seems like a fitting choice.

Meanwhile, the star won't be the only one filling the show with music. It was also announced on Thursday that Sia and En Vogue have also joined the list of performances, with Sia set to showcase her latest single, "Courage to Chance," and En Vogue ready to celebrate their 30th anniversary with their 1992 track, "Free Your Mind."

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, BTS and Post Malone have all been previously announced as performers for the night. In addition to the star-studded lineup of acts, Garth Brooks will also be receiving the Icon Award this year while Malone leads the nominee pool with 16 nods. And, to top things off, Kelly Clarkson is hosting for the third year in a row. Given her history as host of the event, we expect the singer will also be incorporating music into her duties as she has done in years prior.

Needless to say, there will be no shortage of singing along from wherever you're watching come Oct. 14. All fans have to do is tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET. for what sounds like quite the show.

Demi Lovato Singer music 2020 Billboard Music Awards
