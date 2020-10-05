Afreen Siddiqui's latest song 'Safe Side' hits million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Last week, Actress Afreen Siddiqui’s latest song ‘Safe Side’ in collaboration with punjabi singer Kadir Thind launched under T-series banner and within no time, the song has become a fan-favourite. Everyone on social media platforms seems to be really enjoying grooving on the song.
The trending swag number has been received well and has already hit million views on YouTube and the figure is increasing tremendously day by day.
“I am really overwhelmed with the response I am getting for this particular song. People literally texting and tagging me on my social media account and appreciating me. All this things gives me motivation to work more harder.
I would like to say a big thank you to each and everyone for giving immense love to my song and I wish they all keep supporting me for my upcoming projects too.” Afreen Siddiqui
