New STMPD RCRDS: Matisse & Sadko, CAZZETTE Infuze

MUMBAI: Infuze - Appropriate Measures, September 30th‘Appropriate Measures’ is the first track Infuze wrote during quarantine and he put his feelings of that time into the song. The track is about the difficult times everyone was going through, but that the appropriate measures were taken to keep everyone safe. Writing the track in a cabin in the woods in the US, he finished it up in his brand new studio in Brooklyn.

CAZZETTE - Push The Tempo, October 1st CAZZETTE has lined up ‘Push The Tempo’ for his STMPD RCRDS release debut. The song came together in the middle of a writing trip in Sweden during which CAZZETTE decided to try something different and see where it would take him. ‘Push The Tempo’ is where it ended. Always trying to find ways to stay inspired and challenged is what drove him to create this track. Push The Tempo is part of a 2-track EP out of which the second track will be released on STMPD RCRDS sooner than you think.

Matisse & Sadko - Sweet Life, October 2nd Inspired by the sound of the early 00’s, ‘Sweet Life’ found its start in August, the last month of the summer. During a summer night, Matisse & Sadko decided to play some piano melodies under the starry sky. The track started with melancholic chords in the breakdown and after they put some nice pitched vox chops on it they realized this could be a great mixture of trance and progressive house. The result is a magical track that perfectly fits in with their already impressive discography. Matisse & Sadko are also the stars in this month’s STMPD RCRDS Radio episode, watch it here.