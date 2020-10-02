Justin Bieber to wife: You make me such a better man

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber gave credit to his wife Hailey for making him a better man, in a wedding anniversary post.
Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in September, reports metro.co.uk.
Justin posted a throwback photo from the wedding ceremony of him and Hailey standing together at the altar in front of her veil, embroidered with the words 'till death do us part'.
He wrote: "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! ‘I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!"
"I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."
Hailey shared a series of black and white photos of the couple on their wedding day, and wrote: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."
Hailey also explained that the pair officially married in 2018 at a courthouse in New York and held a wedding for their friends and family in South Carolina a year later.
(Source: IANS)
