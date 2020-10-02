For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Oct 2020

Demi Lovato, Mashmello’s remix version of 'Ok Not to be Ok' is out

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Marshmello's "OK Not to Be OK" has topped this week's new music poll.

Marshmello and Demi Lovato have released their awareness-raising collaboration ‘OK Not To Be OK’ to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th.

The single was released in partnership with Hope For The Day, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to silence the stigma surrounding mental health, and serves as a way for the artists encourage conversation around the subject.

Watch here:

