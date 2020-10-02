Demi Lovato, Mashmello’s remix version of 'Ok Not to be Ok' is out

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Marshmello's "OK Not to Be OK" has topped this week's new music poll.
Marshmello and Demi Lovato have released their awareness-raising collaboration ‘OK Not To Be OK’ to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th.
The single was released in partnership with Hope For The Day, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to silence the stigma surrounding mental health, and serves as a way for the artists encourage conversation around the subject.
Watch here:
MUMBAI: A radical new approach to supporting more “artists of business” that liberates creativityread more
MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more
Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more
MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more
MUMBAI: Blackpink’s success may be the best known thing about it. BLACKPINK have released their debut studio album. It features guest appearances...read more
MUMBAI: The Track - ‘Shambhar Bars' (Translates to - 100 Bars) Mumbai-based hip-hop artist MC Mawali is back with a hard-hitting new Marathi single....read more
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, award-winning singer Sara Evans is set to make several upcoming TV appearances over the next week in support of her brand-...read more
MUMBAI: Indian-American musician Madame Gandhi has today released Young Indian Reimagined, a new collection of remixes of her 2019 Visions track ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Infuze - Appropriate Measures, September 30th‘Appropriate Measures’ is the first track Infuze wrote during quarantine and he put his feelings...read more