Demi Lovato, Marshmello's remix version of 'Ok Not to be Ok' is out

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Marshmello's "OK Not to Be OK" has topped this week's new music poll.
Marshmello and Demi Lovato have released their awareness-raising collaboration ‘OK Not To Be OK’ to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th.
The single was released in partnership with Hope For The Day, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to silence the stigma surrounding mental health, and serves as a way for the artists encourage conversation around the subject.
Watch here:
