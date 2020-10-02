Cocopuffs drop infectious new single 'Falling For Love'

MUMBAI: Dance music outfit Cocopuffs return with new single ‘Falling For Love’, out 2nd October.

A high-energy slice of modern dance pop, ‘Falling For Love’ combines silky vocals with driving synths and a catchy bassline. It follows on from their epic debut single ‘Easy To Love’, released back in April.

Four members hailing from four different countries Cocopuffs aims to inject a bit of harmony back into our lives, relieving the anxieties and fears of the global pandemic through the medium of feelgood pop music.

The second infectious pop track in quick succession, ‘Falling For Love’ is evidence of a group destined for the charts.