'Bekhayali' duo Sachet-Parampara to compose for Shahid's 'Jersey'

MUMBAI: The music duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are gearing up to create a score for Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor yet again.
The duo, who became overnight sensations creating "Bekhayali" for the actor in his last year's blockbuster "Kabir Singh", will now compose music for Shahid in his forthcoming film, "Jersey".
On Thursday, Sachet took to Instagram and expressed his joy on being a part of the film.
"Wishing you two @shahidkapoor @mrunalofficial2016 and our entire team all the best," Sachet wrote.
"Jersey" is the Hindi remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.
Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the Telugu original, will call the shots on the Hindi remake, too. The cast is currently in Dehradun to start shooting in the scenic hill town.
(Source: IANS)
