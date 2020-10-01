Watch Dua Lipa’s upcoming remix teaser 'Levitating' with DaBaby

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa just dropped the teaser of her upcoming remix “Levitating” with DaBaby.
In the teaser the “New rules” singer is seen on a car with a grey hair dressed in full black. The singer captioned the short clip “GET READY 4 BLAST OFF- LEVITATING”
The music video is releasing tomorrow 2nd October, 2020.
Stay Tuned.
