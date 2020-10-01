For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Oct 2020 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Dua Lipa’s upcoming remix teaser 'Levitating' with DaBaby

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa just dropped the teaser of her upcoming remix “Levitating” with DaBaby.

In the teaser the “New rules” singer is seen on a car with a grey hair dressed in full black. The singer captioned the short clip “GET READY 4 BLAST OFF- LEVITATING”



View this post on Instagram


LEVITATING FT. DA BABY - OCTOBER 2ND

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

The music video is releasing tomorrow 2nd October, 2020.

Stay Tuned.

Tags
Dua Lipa Levitating DaBaby Singer
Related news
News | 01 Oct 2020

Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus spotted filming in NYC; what is the secret?

MUMBAI: It is always amazing to see when two artists join hands on a project and looks like pop icon Miley Cyrus and singer Dua Lipa are the latest to collaborate on a new song. There are rumors flying on the Internet about them whipping up something in the studio together.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Ananya Birla launches a Philanthropic foundation

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and business tycoon Ananya Birla announces the launch of her standalone humanitarian endeavour ‘Ananya Birla Foundation’.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Camila Cabello slams breakup rumors and is proud of Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' love story started off with a bang (and a lot of PDA) last summer, but some time out of the spotlight has led fans to speculate about whether or not things may have cooled down between the pop stars.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit from management company

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her former father-in-law's management company. Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, asserting that the singer owes her long-time managers $1.4 million in commission.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Justin Bieber writes heartfelt message for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending quality time together to sending out adorable birthday wishes for each other on social media, the duo have set the relationship bar quite high.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ShareChat signs global music licensing deal with Times Music

MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more

Interviews
'Map Of Me' is here to help channelize young people and make them problem solvers: Lisa Heydlauff

Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more

News
The first EXIT Festival Life Stream reached 4 million viewers in support of the UN World Food Program

MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more

News
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kabir Singh' singer Vishal Mishra recovers from Covid-19

MUMBAI: Singer Vishal Mishra has recovered from Covid-19, and has urged those who are fighting the virus to stay mentally strong and positive. Known...read more

2
'The Voice' coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani And John Legend team up for 'One Love'

MUMBAI: The Voice is returning soon, and the coaches recently teamed up to perform a song together ahead of the premiere. The uplifting performance...read more

3
Sim Goraya pays a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with Woh Kaun Hai

MUMBAI: Ever since the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there’s been a wave of protests, not just in India but across the globe,...read more

4
Outwild (Formerly Inukshuk) releases 'Everbright' deluxe EP on Ophelia Records

MUMBAI: Toronto-based dance music talent Outwild returns to the release radar with an exciting deluxe edition of his highly-successful ‘Everbright’...read more

5
Chrissy Teigen suffers pregnancy loss with baby no. 3

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss. The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday night. Teigen...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group