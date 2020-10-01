'The Voice' coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani And John Legend team up for 'One Love'

MUMBAI: The Voice is returning soon, and the coaches recently teamed up to perform a song together ahead of the premiere. The uplifting performance is exactly what we need right now.
For Season 19 of the show, Gwen Stefani is once again returning to her spinning chair to compete against boyfriend and reigning champ Blake Shelton. They join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
Watch here:
The coaches got together on a street set to perform “One Love” by Bob Marley. The music video starts with John Legend finding a piano on the street with a sign reading, “Play me.”
And that’s exactly what he does, launching into the feel-good song. It doesn’t take long for Kelly Clarkson to peek her head out a nearby window and chime in. Eventually, Blake Shelton emerges from a building with his guitar, joined by Gwen Stefani.
The coaches go on to deliver a socially distant performance that shows off all their voices. At one point, other people join in from their own windows. “Let’s get together and feel all right,” they sing. And that’s what we hope to do when the new season of The Voice starts.
