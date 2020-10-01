For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Papon's latest song is an ode to peace

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has unveiled a new track that talks about finding peace when things get difficult.

Titled "Nirobota dao gaan", the song has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta, and penned by Robi Thakur and Ritam Sen.

"Bengal has been my home for a long time and collaborating with artistes there always makes me very happy. Singing for Indraadip Dasgupta was an amazing experience," said Papon, whole hails from Assam.

"The situation in Bengal after the pandemic and Amphan will take some time to improve. I can only hope that music acts as a healer. This song is essentially is about finding peace when things are difficult and I wish that for everyone," he added.

Meanwhile, the lockdown saw him doing virtual concerts and working on songs like "Sajda karoon", "Dance it out" and "Haaye rabba".

(Source: IANS)

