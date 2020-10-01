Papon's latest song is an ode to peace

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has unveiled a new track that talks about finding peace when things get difficult.
Titled "Nirobota dao gaan", the song has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta, and penned by Robi Thakur and Ritam Sen.
"Bengal has been my home for a long time and collaborating with artistes there always makes me very happy. Singing for Indraadip Dasgupta was an amazing experience," said Papon, whole hails from Assam.
"The situation in Bengal after the pandemic and Amphan will take some time to improve. I can only hope that music acts as a healer. This song is essentially is about finding peace when things are difficult and I wish that for everyone," he added.
Meanwhile, the lockdown saw him doing virtual concerts and working on songs like "Sajda karoon", "Dance it out" and "Haaye rabba".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more
Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more
MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more
MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more
MUMBAI: Toronto-based dance music talent Outwild returns to the release radar with an exciting deluxe edition of his highly-successful ‘Everbright’...read more
MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her former father-in-law's management company. Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while none of their male...read more
MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss. The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday night. Teigen...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending...read more