For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Oct 2020 18:39 |  By Namrata Kale

Lyricist Mohsin Shaikh: Payal Dev gave me full freedom to pen down lyrics for 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'

MUMBAI: Mohsin Shaikh has penned lyrics for Mika Singh’s recreated hit song of the late nineties, "Sawan mein lag gayi aag" for the upcoming rom-com film "Ginny Weds Sunny".

In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.com, Mohsin reveals his experience working on the song. “When I got the opportunity to re-write this track from Composer ‘Payal Dev’. I was all the more excited. I came up with fresh and new quirky lyrics keeping in mind the energy of the song, expectations of today’s generation and have also tried to match the dancing vibe of the song so that it maintains its level as a foot-tapping dance number,” he expressed.

Mohsin wrote this song, keeping in mind that it’s a commercial one.

“It’s for the masses and its also a classy track, both keeping up with today’s generation in mind and also to gives it a fresh flavor. By giving it a quirk element and punch lines in the lyrics, Payal Dev gave me full freedom and space to write this song. We all then jammed together in the studio and within three hours we completed the entire song lyrically after that we called director ‘ Vinod Bachchan sir ‘ in the studio and made him here the song, he got super excited to listen to it. After that Mika Singh , Badshah, and Neha Kakkar dubbed the entire song.

While Mohsin revealed penning down lyrics for an already popular song was a challenge for him, he said, “Yes it was challenging as the song itself is a blockbuster one, hence the responsibility to crack new superhit lyrics was on a higher side at my end.

Moreover, the lyricist also mentioned most of the times, recreating an old, popular chartbuster is not taken kindly by music fans and critics. And that was another reason why it was really challenging for him as a lyricist to keep the soul of the old one intact, yet give the song a whole new trendy package.

Mohsin threw light on what he would be currently working on. “Zee Studio’s ‘ Suraj pe mangal bhaari ‘ starring ‘diljit Dosanjh ‘and ‘Manoj Bajpayee ‘Also I am working on few independent singles and albums,” added Mohsin.

Tags
Payal Dev Mohsin Shaikh music
Related news
News | 01 Oct 2020

Ananya Birla launches a Philanthropic foundation

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and business tycoon Ananya Birla announces the launch of her standalone humanitarian endeavour ‘Ananya Birla Foundation’.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Independent musicians of Bombay come together for a 3-month long digital music festival created for artists

MUMBAI: From The Island is a digital music festival, spread out over three months with 12 of the best independent acts of Bombay, streamed live from the best independent studio of Bombay, Island City Studios.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Kabir Singh' singer Vishal Mishra recovers from Covid-19

MUMBAI: Singer Vishal Mishra has recovered from Covid-19, and has urged those who are fighting the virus to stay mentally strong and positive.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit from management company

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her former father-in-law's management company. Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, asserting that the singer owes her long-time managers $1.4 million in commission.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Justin Bieber writes heartfelt message for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending quality time together to sending out adorable birthday wishes for each other on social media, the duo have set the relationship bar quite high.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ShareChat signs global music licensing deal with Times Music

MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more

Interviews
'Map Of Me' is here to help channelize young people and make them problem solvers: Lisa Heydlauff

Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more

News
The first EXIT Festival Life Stream reached 4 million viewers in support of the UN World Food Program

MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more

News
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus spotted filming in NYC; what is the secret?

MUMBAI: It is always amazing to see when two artists join hands on a project and looks like pop icon Miley Cyrus and singer Dua Lipa are the latest...read more

2
Biggest pop stars Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali come together for Bhushan Kumar's 'Baby Girl' directed by Remo D'Souza!

MUMBAI: The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here! The biggest Indian pop stars Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali come together yet...read more

3
Watch Dua Lipa’s upcoming remix teaser 'Levitating' with DaBaby

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa just dropped the teaser of her upcoming remix “Levitating” with DaBaby. In the teaser the “New rules” singer is seen on a car with...read more

4
Sim Goraya pays a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with Woh Kaun Hai

MUMBAI: Ever since the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there’s been a wave of protests, not just in India but across the globe,...read more

5
Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit from management company

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her former father-in-law's management company. Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group