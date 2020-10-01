Lyricist Mohsin Shaikh: Payal Dev gave me full freedom to pen down lyrics for 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'

MUMBAI: Mohsin Shaikh has penned lyrics for Mika Singh’s recreated hit song of the late nineties, "Sawan mein lag gayi aag" for the upcoming rom-com film "Ginny Weds Sunny".

In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.com, Mohsin reveals his experience working on the song. “When I got the opportunity to re-write this track from Composer ‘Payal Dev’. I was all the more excited. I came up with fresh and new quirky lyrics keeping in mind the energy of the song, expectations of today’s generation and have also tried to match the dancing vibe of the song so that it maintains its level as a foot-tapping dance number,” he expressed.

Mohsin wrote this song, keeping in mind that it’s a commercial one.

“It’s for the masses and its also a classy track, both keeping up with today’s generation in mind and also to gives it a fresh flavor. By giving it a quirk element and punch lines in the lyrics, Payal Dev gave me full freedom and space to write this song. We all then jammed together in the studio and within three hours we completed the entire song lyrically after that we called director ‘ Vinod Bachchan sir ‘ in the studio and made him here the song, he got super excited to listen to it. After that Mika Singh , Badshah, and Neha Kakkar dubbed the entire song.

While Mohsin revealed penning down lyrics for an already popular song was a challenge for him, he said, “Yes it was challenging as the song itself is a blockbuster one, hence the responsibility to crack new superhit lyrics was on a higher side at my end.

Moreover, the lyricist also mentioned most of the times, recreating an old, popular chartbuster is not taken kindly by music fans and critics. And that was another reason why it was really challenging for him as a lyricist to keep the soul of the old one intact, yet give the song a whole new trendy package.

Mohsin threw light on what he would be currently working on. “Zee Studio’s ‘ Suraj pe mangal bhaari ‘ starring ‘diljit Dosanjh ‘and ‘Manoj Bajpayee ‘Also I am working on few independent singles and albums,” added Mohsin.