For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Oct 2020 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit from management company

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her former father-in-law's management company.
Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, asserting that the singer owes her long-time managers $1.4 million in commission.
Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock, the son of Starstruck owner Narvel Blackstock, in 2013 and filed for divorce in June 2020. The couple share daughter River Rose Blackstock, 6, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 4.
The lawsuit, obtained by E! News, accuses her of a breach of an oral agreement because she "decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed."
The 38-year-old performer started with the Nashville-based company in 2007 and allegedly agreed to pay "an industry standard" commission fee of 15 percent of her gross earnings, which include "future earnings" from projects she started while still under Starstruck.
The filing claims that Clarkson paid commissions throughout her career until recently. In 2020, she allegedly owed $3.36 in estimated commissions but has only paid $1.92 million so far. The $1.44 million still due is likely from her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The management firm estimates that she'll owe at least $5.4 million by the end of the year in total, thanks to her talk show and her deal with e-commerce site Wayfair.
"Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar," the suit states. "Starstruck contends that the Clarkson Defendants are obligated to continue to pay Starstruck Commissions."
E! News reached to Clarkson's team for comment, but have not heard back. The Voice judge seemingly tweeted a response on Tuesday morning with a GIF of actor Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix who signals to bring on the challenger.
Starstruck's Narvel Blackstock was married to Reba McEntire until 2015.

Clarkson opened up on her talk show this month about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, whom she initially connected with at the 2012 Super Bowl.
"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," she said, including her stepchildren Seth and Savannah. "And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."
The American Idol alum added that she will be private about the divorce and "probably won't go too far into it because, you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."
The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.

Tags
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock Singer music
Related news
News | 01 Oct 2020

Justin Bieber writes heartfelt message for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending quality time together to sending out adorable birthday wishes for each other on social media, the duo have set the relationship bar quite high.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Chrissy Teigen suffers pregnancy loss with baby no. 3

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss. The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday night.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Papon's latest song is an ode to peace

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has unveiled a new track that talks about finding peace when things get difficult. Titled "Nirobota dao gaan", the song has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta, and penned by Robi Thakur and Ritam Sen.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Mariah Carey spills tea on her life and career

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey is telling her side of the story.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Billie Eilish's documentary will feature her private life

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish‘s documentary is coming sooner than you think! According to reports via Variety, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will be headed to theatres and on AppleTV+ in February 2021.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ShareChat signs global music licensing deal with Times Music

MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more

News
'Map Of Me' is here to help channelize young people and make them problem solvers: Lisa Heydlauff

Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more

News
The first EXIT Festival Life Stream reached 4 million viewers in support of the UN World Food Program

MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more

News
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sona Mohapatra: The men in filmland only stick to milk and biscuits?

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while none of their male...read more

2
Chrissy Teigen suffers pregnancy loss with baby no. 3

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss. The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday night. Teigen...read more

3
Justin Bieber writes heartfelt message for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending...read more

4
Outwild (Formerly Inukshuk) releases 'Everbright' deluxe EP on Ophelia Records

MUMBAI: Toronto-based dance music talent Outwild returns to the release radar with an exciting deluxe edition of his highly-successful ‘Everbright’...read more

5
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share an on-screen kiss in "Drunk Face" music video

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly is having a really good time. That's definitely how it looks, according to his newly released music video for "Drunk Face...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group