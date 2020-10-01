Justin Bieber writes heartfelt message for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending quality time together to sending out adorable birthday wishes for each other on social media, the duo have set the relationship bar quite high.
So, on Wednesday, when the two were celebrating their first wedding anniversary, both took to their respective social media handles to put out meaningful, romantic and emotional wishes for each other.
Wishing wife Hailey a happy wedding anniversary, Justin penned a loving note on his Instagram account and shared a black-and-white picture from their wedding.
View this post on Instagram
Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl
He wrote, "I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl (sic)."
"1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over," wrote Hailey.
The duo had tied the knot for the second time in a grand ceremony on September 30, 2019, in a South Carolina resort. The two had earlier secretly exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in 2018.
Hailey cleared the confusion “I know our story is a little confusing so just to clarify: Married 2 years ago, Wedding 1 year ago”
Earlier, Bieber took to his Instagram page and shared a thought while writing about how ego and power strained the relationships he had.
Justin started by writing about his childhood times in Canada. He penned, "I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music."
Talking about dealing with insecurities while being a teenager, the 'Sorry' singer went on to write, "But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it."
Sharing his desires, Justin further wrote, "I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own!"
He concluded by stating, "I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and a future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way."
MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more
Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more
MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more
MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more
MUMBAI: Toronto-based dance music talent Outwild returns to the release radar with an exciting deluxe edition of his highly-successful ‘Everbright’...read more
MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly is having a really good time. That's definitely how it looks, according to his newly released music video for "Drunk Face...read more
MUMBAI: Popular young rapper Thoda Bai PiPi has collaborated with 9X Media’s vibrant music label SpotlampE to launch a high energy hip-hop Punjabi...read more
MUMBAI: We know filmmaker and author Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as somebody who has a rebellious streak in him and is unafraid to speak his mind. We know...read more
MUMBAI: The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here! The biggest Indian pop stars Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali come together yet...read more