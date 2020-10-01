For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Oct 2020 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber writes heartfelt message for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending quality time together to sending out adorable birthday wishes for each other on social media, the duo have set the relationship bar quite high.

So, on Wednesday, when the two were celebrating their first wedding anniversary, both took to their respective social media handles to put out meaningful, romantic and emotional wishes for each other.
Wishing wife Hailey a happy wedding anniversary, Justin penned a loving note on his Instagram account and shared a black-and-white picture from their wedding.

He wrote, "I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl (sic)."

"1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over," wrote Hailey.

The duo had tied the knot for the second time in a grand ceremony on September 30, 2019, in a South Carolina resort. The two had earlier secretly exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in 2018.

Hailey cleared the confusion “I know our story is a little confusing so just to clarify: Married 2 years ago, Wedding 1 year ago”

Earlier, Bieber took to his Instagram page and shared a thought while writing about how ego and power strained the relationships he had.

Justin started by writing about his childhood times in Canada. He penned, "I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music."
Talking about dealing with insecurities while being a teenager, the 'Sorry' singer went on to write, "But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it."
Sharing his desires, Justin further wrote, "I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own!"
He concluded by stating, "I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and a future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way."

Tags
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Bieber Singer music
Related news
News | 01 Oct 2020

Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit from management company

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her former father-in-law's management company. Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, asserting that the singer owes her long-time managers $1.4 million in commission.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Chrissy Teigen suffers pregnancy loss with baby no. 3

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss. The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday night.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2020

Papon's latest song is an ode to peace

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has unveiled a new track that talks about finding peace when things get difficult. Titled "Nirobota dao gaan", the song has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta, and penned by Robi Thakur and Ritam Sen.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Mariah Carey spills tea on her life and career

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey is telling her side of the story.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Billie Eilish's documentary will feature her private life

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish‘s documentary is coming sooner than you think! According to reports via Variety, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will be headed to theatres and on AppleTV+ in February 2021.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ShareChat signs global music licensing deal with Times Music

MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more

News
'Map Of Me' is here to help channelize young people and make them problem solvers: Lisa Heydlauff

Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more

News
The first EXIT Festival Life Stream reached 4 million viewers in support of the UN World Food Program

MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more

News
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

top# 5 articles

1
Outwild (Formerly Inukshuk) releases 'Everbright' deluxe EP on Ophelia Records

MUMBAI: Toronto-based dance music talent Outwild returns to the release radar with an exciting deluxe edition of his highly-successful ‘Everbright’...read more

2
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share an on-screen kiss in "Drunk Face" music video

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly is having a really good time. That's definitely how it looks, according to his newly released music video for "Drunk Face...read more

3
SpotlampE launches hip-hop Punjabi song 'Karkhana'

MUMBAI: Popular young rapper Thoda Bai PiPi has collaborated with 9X Media’s vibrant music label SpotlampE to launch a high energy hip-hop Punjabi...read more

4
Vocal For Local: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri pays tribute to fading folk theater arts of India in 'The Last Show' film

MUMBAI: We know filmmaker and author Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as somebody who has a rebellious streak in him and is unafraid to speak his mind. We know...read more

5
Biggest pop stars Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali come together for Bhushan Kumar's 'Baby Girl' directed by Remo D'Souza!

MUMBAI: The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here! The biggest Indian pop stars Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali come together yet...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group