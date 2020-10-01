Independent musicians of Bombay come together for a 3-month long digital music festival created for artists

MUMBAI: From The Island is a digital music festival, spread out over three months with 12 of the best independent acts of Bombay, streamed live from the best independent studio of Bombay, Island City Studios.

With the entire musical calendar of the season thrown out the window, professional musicians have found themselves competing in a totally saturated virtual space and facing unprecedented challenges in terms of shows and festivals being cancelled and a lack of legitimate platforms that actively support independent bands, which invariably leads to a lack of work and a lack of income.

With practically little to no infrastructure and support for independent musicians, Jehangir Jehangir (Owner of Island City Studios / Musician) and Clayton Hogermeer (Singer/Songwriter) were determined to create an

opportunity where there were none. Pooling in all of their resources, they reached out to the musical community at large to bring them together to not just showcase their work, but to create an experience for their fans and supporters, where nothing takes precedence over the music.

In partnership with SkillBox, the only ticketing & streaming platform in India to optimize the experience of live streaming making it almost life like with their pristine audio & video quality. SkillBox is a communication, social media, ticketing & streaming platform all rolled into one aiming at helping the community of musicians and artists from across the world come together. The platform makes discovering art and music easier, provides a business and collaboration platform and helps artists from across disciplines present their work.

The event is managed exclusively by boutique agency Misfits Inc. Misfits Inc. is a collaborative community for key clients across artists and brands creating an ecosystem for all to exist in tandem. Standing true to their motto, they facilitate collaborations, create & curate IPs & create opportunities for all art forms.

• October 11, 2020

• October 18, 2020

• October 25, 2020

• November 1, 2020

• November 8, 2020

• November 15, 2020

• November 22, 2020

• November 29, 2020

• December 6, 2020

• December 13, 2020

• December 20, 2020

• December 27, 2020

SCHEDULE

– Clayton Hogermeer & The All-Star Band

– The Fanculous

– Tejas

– Nikhil D’souza

– Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family

– The Colour Compound

– Bombay Brass

– Pentagram

– Nothing Anonymous

– Raghav Meattle

– The Koniac Net

– SURPRISE ACT!

Comedy extraordinaire and avid independent music supporter Abish Mathew will also be hosting the festival.

Tickets start at INR 399 for a solo gig pass and range up to INR 2999 for an All Access ticket which gives an attendee access to all 12 artists

Festival tickets are now available on www.skillboxes.com.

From The Island, at its heart, is a festival created by artists and for artists.

No agendas, No BS, Just Music !