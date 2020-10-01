For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Oct 2020 19:00

Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus spotted filming in NYC; what is the secret?

MUMBAI: It is always amazing to see when two artists join hands on a project and looks like pop icon Miley Cyrus and singer Dua Lipa are the latest to collaborate on a new song. There are rumors flying on the Internet about them whipping up something in the studio together.

According to the Daily Mail, both the singers were shooting for their brand new rumored single in New York City as they were spotted looking all glamorous. The former Disney star was spotted in the city most recently looking all badass in a faux tiger fur coat, fishnets, and patent leather platform heels in Manhattan whereas, the ‘IDGAF’ hitmaker came out for a quick smoke break out of her vanity van wearing full make-up, hair extensions, a white robe and black heels.

Pop Crave, the gossip page on Instagram also reported that both the disco singers were filming for a music video for their rumored upcoming collaboration. The news got the Internet excited as they logged into Twitter to share their happiness.

One user said, “@MileyCyrus wearing a coat from @Versace’s Fall/Winter collection! She is currently in NYC working on an upcoming project, reportedly featuring @DUALIPA” One Twitterati stated, “. @DUALIPA and @MileyCyrus were found on set in NYC this afternoon, what could this mean?” Another user added, “Miley, NYC, Versace, Dua Lipa.... is that a serve I smell ?” One impatient fan posted, “Miley Handshake dua lipa Handshake nyc I cannot wait!!!”

The 27-year-old Cyrus most recently dropped a live cover of Blondie's 1979 classic ‘Heart of Glass’ after her stellar performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival went viral. She recently made her return with new single ‘Midnight Sky’ which is also the first single from an upcoming full-length album ‘She Is Miley Cyrus.’

Dua Lipa, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Club Future Nostalgia remix of her track ‘Levitating’ which features the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby. Both the singers have been very active on the music scene releasing a slew of pop numbers and therefore, it won’t be wrong to assume if we see a club banger off their fresh collaboration.

Dua Lipa Miley Cyrus DaBaby Midnight Sky club future Nostalgia Levitating
