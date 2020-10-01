For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Oct 2020 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Chrissy Teigen suffers pregnancy loss with baby no. 3

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss. The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday night.
Teigen -- who announced she was expecting baby No. 3 with husband John Legend in August -- was hospitalized after experiencing pregnancy complications over the weekend.



We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram.
"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."
Teigen concluded her post by thanking fans for sending her and Legend "positive energy, thoughts and prayers." "We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she said.
"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine," Teigen expressed. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Legend, meanwhile, wrote, "We love you, Jack," alongside black heart emojis.

Teigen had been open with fans about the "scary" pregnancy complications she was experiencing earlier this week. On Tuesday, Teigen wrote on Twitter that she had suffered a "huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife."
The model was hospitalized over the weekend after the bleeding she experienced during her pregnancy became constant.
"It's just hard because there's not much you can do. I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything," she said on Monday. "Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever. But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it's scary in the way that there's just really nothing to do."

explore RNM

