Camila Cabello slams breakup rumors and is proud of Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' love story started off with a bang (and a lot of PDA) last summer, but some time out of the spotlight has led fans to speculate about whether or not things may have cooled down between the pop stars. Fortunately for you shippers out there, Shawmila still seems to be very much alive.

The singers were first linked last July after filming the steamy "Señorita" video together, pretty much confirming that they were dating during a performance of the song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards . After that revelation, the couple spared no opportunity to share their love with the world. They kissed literally everywhere, spent major holidays together, and even got matching tattoos. It was a whole thing.

However, by the time the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns in March, Shawmila sightings had become a rarity, so much so that rumors had spread that the stars had put their relationship on ice. Last month, a source told InStyle that though Cabello and Mendes were still very much in love, they had decided to "take a break" from each other as they focused on their respective careers.

"Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends - they still are,” the source claimed. “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.”

Just a month later, it looks like the young couple is back on in full force. In promotion for his upcoming fourth studio album Wonder, Mendes shared a teaser for his eponymous new single — and Cabello reposted the clip with her own special message.

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," she captioned her post. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions."

"My love, I’m so proud of the person you are," Cabello continued. "I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

Mendes reflected the sentiment in his girlfriend's comments, sending a pair of cute emojis to express his feelings. Smells like romance to me - Shawmila is back on, y'all.